PFF Spotlights Bolts Top Performers in Win Over Houston

The Chargers are enjoying a Victory Monday once again, as Sunday's win over the Texans moved them to 2-2 on the year.

The offense was able to have success through the air enroute to a season-high 34 points, with quarterback Justin Herbert throwing for 340 yards. Herbert now leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,250.

The Bolts also saw more success running the ball, something that was a point of emphasis leading up to the game, which is why Pro Football Focus put the spotlight on one running back in particular after a Week 4 win.

PFF wrote:

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler racked up 60 rushing yards and two rushing scores on 13 carries and added 49 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown through the air. He averaged 2.1 yards after contact per rush attempt, forced three missed tackles and generated a 135.4 passer rating as a receiver.

The offensive spotlight of the game for PFF, Ekeler scored not only his first touchdown of the season on Sunday, but also his second and third. A year removed from scoring 20 touchdowns, Ekeler's big day felt long overdue.

The key to the Bolts offensive performance was that of the offensive line. The team got back center Corey Linsley on Sunday, but also started rookie sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer at left tackle in place of Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater, who is out with a biceps injury.

Salyer proved to more than hold his own, as PFF's offensive line spotlight of the game.

They wrote:

Chargers rookie tackle Jamaree Salyer kept a completely clean slate in pass protection on first review and will likely end up with an 80.0-plus pass-blocking grade.