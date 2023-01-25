Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Keenan Allen Earns Chargers Highest PFF Season Grade

Jan 25, 2023
Omar Navarro

Despite playing in only 10 games this year, wide receiver Keenan Allen was as reliable as the Chargers have become accustomed to.

The longtime Bolts wide receiver was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded Chargers player this season with a grade of 84.8. Although he was hampered by a hamstring injury early in the year, Allen played at a high level in the second half of the season.

Allen's full-season stat line was affected because of missed time, but Allen was statistically on par with previous seasons. He averaged 75.2 receiving yards a game in those 10 games, which would be his most since 2017.

From Weeks 13-18, Allen led the NFL in receptions with 50, with 16 of those coming on third down. Allen finished the year with 66 receptions for 752 yards and four touchdowns in 2022, good enough to finish in the top 10 of PFF's receiver list.

PFF's Marcus Mosher wrote:

Allen missed a big chunk of the 2022 season due to a hamstring injury, but he still finished as PFF's No. 9 receiver. Allen caught 77.6 percent of his targets in 10 games and did not drop a single pass. He's not the most dynamic receiver at this stage of his career, but he is among the most reliable.

As for the Chargers biggest pleasant surprise in 2022 according to PFF, it was a rookie who stepped up in a big way.

Jamaree Salyer slid into the left tackle position in Week 4 following Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater's bicep injury the week prior. As a sixth-round rookie, Salyer was given the opportunity to start at one of the most important positions on offense.

Salyer held it down.

He held his own at left tackle and provided quality play along the offensive line in his debut season. Leading up into the season, Salyer had limited reps at tackle as he primarily lined up at guard in training camp and the preseason.

Still, having played tackle in college, he was able to contribute in a big way for the Chargers this season, finishing with a PFF grade of 69.2.

Mosher wrote:

When Rashawn Slater went down with a pectoral injury early in the season, it was sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer who stepped up to the plate. While he was far from perfect, he did an excellent job filling in for Slater. He allowed just 10 quarterback hits and finished the year with a 75.9 pass-blocking grade. He'll make for an excellent swing tackle once Slater returns to the lineup.

To read the full list, click here.

