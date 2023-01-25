Keenan Allen Earns Chargers Highest PFF Season Grade

As for the Chargers biggest pleasant surprise in 2022 according to PFF, it was a rookie who stepped up in a big way.

Jamaree Salyer slid into the left tackle position in Week 4 following Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater's bicep injury the week prior. As a sixth-round rookie, Salyer was given the opportunity to start at one of the most important positions on offense.

Salyer held it down.

He held his own at left tackle and provided quality play along the offensive line in his debut season. Leading up into the season, Salyer had limited reps at tackle as he primarily lined up at guard in training camp and the preseason.

Still, having played tackle in college, he was able to contribute in a big way for the Chargers this season, finishing with a PFF grade of 69.2.

Mosher wrote:

When Rashawn Slater went down with a pectoral injury early in the season, it was sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer who stepped up to the plate. While he was far from perfect, he did an excellent job filling in for Slater. He allowed just 10 quarterback hits and finished the year with a 75.9 pass-blocking grade. He'll make for an excellent swing tackle once Slater returns to the lineup.