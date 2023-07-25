Eric Kendricks Ranked 93rd on Annual NFL Top 100 List

The Bolts are on the board in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2023" list.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the first member of the Chargers to be featured by coming in at No. 93 in this year's edition on Monday.

Kendricks played the past eight seasons in Minnesota but joined the Bolts as a free agent this offseason.

The veteran linebacker played all 17 games and logged a career-high 87 solo tackles and his first career fumble recovery for a touchdown in 2022. He also finished with eight tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and six passes defensed.

Kendricks does it all and is well-respected around the league and known for his versatility in the middle of a defense.

But perhaps one of the major factors that stands out for opposing offenses is just how well he communicates with the rest of the defense — and how hard it is to get things past him.

"He's very smart," Packers running back Aaron Jones said. "A lot of times he may call out your play or what way the run is going.