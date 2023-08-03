Ekeler, James Reach Highest Rankings Yet on NFL's Top 100 List

Austin Ekeler and Derwin, James, Jr. are moving on up the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023 list.

The pair of Chargers teammates became the fifth and sixth members of the team to make this year's edition of the list and appear for the second straight year.

Ekeler's knack for the end zone helped slot him at No. 21 — his highest ranking yet.

"I respect his game a lot," 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. "I think that was the guy all week I remember playing the Chargers, that's the guy we were circling. I think leading into that game he had already had like 10 touchdowns or something crazy."

The Chargers running back followed up a 20-touchdown season in 2021 with 18 last year, the most among all players.

He also shined in all facets of the game and marked a career high in yards from scrimmage with 1,637.

"Ekeler's one of those slashing kind of backs," 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead said. "Even though they're not the biggest of guys, they're hard to tackle because of how quick they are in their slashing ability and when they see a hole, they hit it hard."

Ekeler's peers praised his ability to do it on the ground and through the air, especially after the Bolts running back set a franchise record with 107 receptions in 2022.

No matter how he gets the ball, Ekeler is always a threat to score.

"Scores touchdowns on the ground, scores touchdowns through the air and catching the ball," Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill said. "When you talk about being able to get five out in the pattern, Austin creates the ultimate mismatch for a linebacker.

"He's elite in the screen game when he gets going in the screen game," Tranquill added. "His ability to read those blocks and really create for the football team, he's always on."