ESPN Predicts Perfect Start for Bolts in 2023

The Chargers 2023 regular-season schedule is filled with star-studded matchups from beginning to end.
When looking at this year's schedule, there will be a lot of important games that could hold meaningful weight by the time the end of the season comes around.
But a fast start right out of the gate is just as important for the Bolts and could be something that can set up the team nicely as the season progresses.
A season ago, the team got off to a 2-2 start through the first four games and hovered around the .500 mark throughout the year until a late winning streak propelled them through to the postseason. With an early bye week in Week 5 this year, getting off to a hot start is crucial.
And that's exactly what ESPN's Lindsey Thiry believes will happen, as her bold prediction for the Chargers is a perfect start to the season.
Thiry wrote:
The Chargers will enter their bye 4-0, with their [Kellen] Moore-directed offense stealing the attention of the NFL, and proving that this is the season to play to expectations.
After opening the season at SoFi Stadium against the Dolphins, the Bolts will then travel to Tennessee and Minnesota in back-to-back weeks before hosting the Raiders in Week 4.
A rapid start to the season leading into the bye week can serve huge dividends as the season goes along, especially given that six of their final 13 games will be on primetime against potential playoff contenders.
Thiry's bold prediction of a 4-0 start leads into her next point, as she believes their strong start will set them up for the ups and downs of the season, ultimately culminating in a winner-take-all matchup for the AFC West in the final week of the season.
Thiry wrote:
There will be some missteps along the way, but the Chargers will remain in the race for a division title, with the AFC West being decided in a Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs.
