ESPN Predicts Perfect Start for Bolts in 2023

The Chargers 2023 regular-season schedule is filled with star-studded matchups from beginning to end.

When looking at this year's schedule, there will be a lot of important games that could hold meaningful weight by the time the end of the season comes around.

But a fast start right out of the gate is just as important for the Bolts and could be something that can set up the team nicely as the season progresses.

A season ago, the team got off to a 2-2 start through the first four games and hovered around the .500 mark throughout the year until a late winning streak propelled them through to the postseason. With an early bye week in Week 5 this year, getting off to a hot start is crucial.

And that's exactly what ESPN's Lindsey Thiry believes will happen, as her bold prediction for the Chargers is a perfect start to the season.

Thiry wrote: