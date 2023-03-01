NFL Pundits Praise Ansley Move to DC

The Chargers on Monday announced they elevated Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator after he spent the past two seasons as the secondary coach.

Having had success in both the college level and the NFL, Ansley will now get his first shot at coordinating the defense on the pro level.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon had high praise of Ansley at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, calling him "as good of a defensive coach" he's been around and "as good as a secondary coach" he's ever seen.

And at the Combine in Indianapolis, the Ansley hiring was also met with more praise, as NFL Network's Steve Wyche pointed out the importance of continuity and knowledge of the talent on the defensive side.

"Someone is going to carry over Brandon's scheme, someone who's familiar with the players and they know all the talent that they have so there is where continuity is important," Wyche said about the hire. "Especially if you're making changes across the leadership points of your coaching staff.