5 Takeaways: Staley on New Coordinators, 2023 Goals and Salyer's Future

4. Focused ahead on 2023

Staley touched on the way the Bolts season ended with a playoff loss in Jacksonville.

"You have to take full ownership for what happened and I hate the way that happened," Staley said. "But it's a part of sports and you got to get through them and I think that's what you've got to know as a competitor is that you got to get moving."

Staley said it's full steam ahead to 2023. And while free agency looms — as mentioned above — Staley likes the way the roster is constructed.

"I think compared to last year, we're just in such a better spot as a football team," Staley said. "I think about where we were last year, we didn't have Austin Johnson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Otitio Ogbonnia, we didn't have Zion Johnson, Jamaree Salyer. I really felt we needed to get deeper on the lines of scrimmage and I felt like we did that.

"One thing I said last year was we needed to be a more complete football team, and our special teams took a huge, huge step last year," Staley added. "I thought a lot of it was investment in personnel, punter, kicker, deep snapper, returner, I thought you saw the investment pay off this year. And so, I think we were a much more complete football team now."

A key, Staley said, is remaining healthy.

"I want our team to get to play together because our team didn't get to play together this year," Staley said. "I know if our team gets to play together, I know what that level is.

"I think we're at the point now with where our team is where we can just keep onboarding the right type of players, in the right spots because I think we have our starters kind of situated for the most part, maybe make a couple things in free agency here and there, but we go into the draft really trying to get difference makers for this football team," Staley added. "I think that's what you're trying to do at the top of the draft, is add some difference makers at the top of the draft. Then as the draft moves, you're trying to get those depth pieces that you need to be deep enough to make it to the end and to win the final game. I'm very excited about where we're at because I think that's truly the approach we need to take in the offseason."

5. Updates on Salyer and Jackson

Here are a few more quick nuggets from Staley's nearly 30-minute chat:

Jamaree Salyer will factor into the Chargers plans in a big way along the offensive line in 2023.

"I have a very difficult time envisioning him not being a starting lineman for us somewhere," Staley said. "He's going to be a starter for us somewhere, I know that. He's proven that.

"We're very fortunate that we drafted him, a great draft story for us," Staley added. "The flexibility that he has — playing college tackle and his ability to move inside — gives us a lot of flexibility. Where he [starts] remains to be seen based on free agency and the draft."

Salyer primarily spent time at guard in training camp and the preseason, but started 14 games at left tackle in 2022 after Rashawn Slater was lost for the season with a torn biceps.

Going forward, Staley said Salyer's permanent position is still a bit up in the air.

"Where his best position is? I don't think we know yet," Staley added.

On the defensive side, Staley provided an update on cornerback J.C. Jackson, who suffered a torn patella tendon in Week 7.

"He's rehabbing at our facility every day, which is something that's been good to see," Staley said. "Sometimes when they're at other places, you don't know what's happening.