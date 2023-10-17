Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 7?

The Chargers fell on Monday Night Football and now shift their focus to the Chiefs on a short week.

Ahead of the Bolts road game in Kansas City, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 7.

No. 11: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 11)

The loss to Dallas on Monday showed—I think—how close this team really is. Los Angeles played really well against the run and forced Dallas to shift into a kind of jet sweep suite of plays to move the ball on the ground. It worked, as Dak Prescott led the team in rushing. Again, I know that this is going to be a tough sell for most ... But I am willing to wait it out.

No. 14: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 13)

Lesson learned: Every game is going to be close.

... The Chargers have found ways to be in close games each week. All five of the Chargers' games have been decided by seven points or less.