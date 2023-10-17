Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 7?

Oct 17, 2023 at 09:38 AM
The Chargers fell on Monday Night Football and now shift their focus to the Chiefs on a short week.

Ahead of the Bolts road game in Kansas City, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 7.

No. 11: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 11)

The loss to Dallas on Monday showed—I think—how close this team really is. Los Angeles played really well against the run and forced Dallas to shift into a kind of jet sweep suite of plays to move the ball on the ground. It worked, as Dak Prescott led the team in rushing. Again, I know that this is going to be a tough sell for most ... But I am willing to wait it out.

No. 14: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 13)

Lesson learned: Every game is going to be close.

... The Chargers have found ways to be in close games each week. All five of the Chargers' games have been decided by seven points or less.

No. 14: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 13)

Photos: Cowboys vs Chargers Game Action

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

No. 14: Frank Schwab Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 13)

No. 15: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 12)

No. 15: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 14)

If that wasn't bad enough, the Chargers' next matchup is a trip to Arrowhead.

That game now has considerable stakes—because the Bolts can't afford to drop to 2-4.

No. 17: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 14)

No. 19: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 20)

Now? Better regroup quickly for a short week that will end in Kansas City against the rested Chiefs … in a game the Bolts really need.

No. 21: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 13)

No. 21: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 18)

