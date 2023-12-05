Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Where Are the Bolts in Week 14 Power Rankings?

Dec 05, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Power Rankings W14

The Chargers return home for a big game against the AFC West rival Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

Ahead of their matchup against Denver, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 14.

No. 19: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 24)

I can't quit this team. I know. But … am I the only person who sees L.A.'s 7 percent chance of reaching the postseason as a little low? This Broncos game upcoming is going to be a battle for the fringes of the AFC playoff picture...

No. 21: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 21)

No. 22: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 22)

At 4-7 entering Week 13, the last thing on the minds of the Los Angeles Chargers this week was style points. The Bolts just needed to win—and if that meant kicking a pair of field goals in a slopfest against the hapless New England Patriots, so be it.

Top Shots: Bolts Victorious in the Foxborough Rain

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
1 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
2 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
3 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
4 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
5 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
6 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
7 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
8 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
9 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
10 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
11 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
12 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
13 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
14 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
15 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
16 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
17 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
18 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
19 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
20 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
21 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
22 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
23 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
24 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
25 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
26 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
27 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
28 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
29 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
30 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
31 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
32 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
33 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
34 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
35 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
36 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
37 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
38 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
39 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
40 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
41 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
42 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
43 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
44 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
45 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
46 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
47 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
48 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
49 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
50 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
51 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
52 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
53 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
54 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
55 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
56 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
57 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
58 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
59 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
60 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
61 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
62 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
63 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
64 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
65 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
66 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
67 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
68 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
69 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
70 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
71 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
72 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
73 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
74 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
75 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
76 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
77 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
78 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
79 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
80 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
81 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
82 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
83 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
84 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
85 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
86 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
87 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
88 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
89 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
90 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
91 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
92 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
93 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
94 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
95 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
96 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
97 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
98 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
99 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
100 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
101 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
102 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
103 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
104 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
105 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
106 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
107 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
108 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
109 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
110 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
111 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
112 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
113 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
114 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
115 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
116 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
117 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
118 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
119 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
120 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
121 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
122 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
123 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
124 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
125 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
126 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
127 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
128 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
129 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
130 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements
131 / 131

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 13 road win over the New England Patriots in the elements

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 22: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 20)

No. 22: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 23)

No. 22: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 24)

Pleasant surprise: WR Derius Davis

Davis, the Chargers' 2023 fourth-round pick, has been their spark all season. That was evident in the second quarter of the Chargers' 6-0 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. Davis slipped a few tackles on a 34-yard punt return, setting up the game's final points, which came four plays later with a Cameron Dicker field goal. Davis has the most punt return yards in the NFL this season (316) and scored on a punt return against the New York Jets in Week 9.

No. 22: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 24)

No. 22: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 25)

No. 23: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 21)

Khalil Mack leads the league with a personal-best 15 sacks and is a half-sack shy of the century mark for his career. WR Keenan Allen leads the league with 102 receptions and needs five more to set a new career high.

No. 24: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 24)

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Week 13 Game Picks: Chargers or Patriots?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 13 matchup between the Chargers and Patriots
news

Where Are the Bolts in Week 13 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 13 road matchup against the Patriots
news

Antonio Gates Named Semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Former Chargers Rodney Harrison and Dwight Freeney joined the Bolts legendary tight end among the 25 semifinalists announced Tuesday
news

Week 12 Game Picks: Chargers or Ravens?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 12 primetime matchup between the Chargers and Ravens
news

Where Are the Bolts in Week 12 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Ravens
news

Week 11 Game Picks: Chargers or Packers?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 11 matchup between the Chargers and Packers
news

Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 11?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Packers
news

Week 10 Game Picks: Chargers or Lions?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 10 matchup between the Chargers and Lions
news

Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 10?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Lions
news

CBS Sports: Bolts Defense Stole the Show in Primetime

The Chargers tallied 8.0 sacks against the Jets on Monday night, with Joey Bosa leading the way with 2.5 sacks on Zach Wilson
news

Tuipulotu Makes CBS Sports' Midseason All-Rookie Team

The rookie outside linebacker was one of two edge rushers to make Chris Trapasso's list at the midway point of the season for CBS Sports

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising