Where Are the Bolts in Week 14 Power Rankings?

Davis, the Chargers' 2023 fourth-round pick, has been their spark all season. That was evident in the second quarter of the Chargers' 6-0 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. Davis slipped a few tackles on a 34-yard punt return, setting up the game's final points, which came four plays later with a Cameron Dicker field goal. Davis has the most punt return yards in the NFL this season (316) and scored on a punt return against the New York Jets in Week 9.