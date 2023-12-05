Where Are the Bolts in Week 14 Power Rankings?

The Chargers return home for a big game against the AFC West rival Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
Ahead of their matchup against Denver, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 14.
No. 19: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 24)
I can't quit this team. I know. But … am I the only person who sees L.A.'s 7 percent chance of reaching the postseason as a little low? This Broncos game upcoming is going to be a battle for the fringes of the AFC playoff picture...
No. 21: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 21)
No. 22: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 22)
At 4-7 entering Week 13, the last thing on the minds of the Los Angeles Chargers this week was style points. The Bolts just needed to win—and if that meant kicking a pair of field goals in a slopfest against the hapless New England Patriots, so be it.
No. 22: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 20)
No. 22: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 23)
No. 22: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 24)
Pleasant surprise: WR Derius Davis
Davis, the Chargers' 2023 fourth-round pick, has been their spark all season. That was evident in the second quarter of the Chargers' 6-0 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. Davis slipped a few tackles on a 34-yard punt return, setting up the game's final points, which came four plays later with a Cameron Dicker field goal. Davis has the most punt return yards in the NFL this season (316) and scored on a punt return against the New York Jets in Week 9.
No. 22: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 24)
No. 22: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 25)
No. 23: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 21)
Khalil Mack leads the league with a personal-best 15 sacks and is a half-sack shy of the century mark for his career. WR Keenan Allen leads the league with 102 receptions and needs five more to set a new career high.
No. 24: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 24)
