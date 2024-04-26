Why NFL Pundits Gave Bolts 'A Grade' for Selecting Joe Alt

Harbaugh and his coaching staff have made it clear all offseason — everything starts in the trenches.

It's why he's been successful at every stop, and Alt is the perfect player to help get there according to Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, who also gave the Bolts an ‘A grade’ for the pick.

Sobleski wrote:

New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh knows how he likes to build a team. He's been a trenches-first coach with the Stanford Cardinal, San Francisco 49ers and Michigan Wolverines prior to his arrival in L.A.

Harbaugh's teams are going to win at the line of scrimmage. To do so, the big boys had better be talented. Alt absolutely is.

Fox Sports' draft analyst Rob Rang echoed the ‘A grade’ sentiment, adding:

The most polished offensive lineman of this class whose NFL bloodlines are obvious — both in terms of his rare size and technique — Alt is a pillar to build around... I see it as the perfect foundation for what Harbaugh is building in L.A.

Alt was Pro Football Focus' top-graded offensive tackle at 90.7 among players with at least 700 snaps last season and has the potential to grow into an even better player at just 21 years old.

Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman of the The Athletic gave the Chargers an ‘A- grade’ for the pick, as he fits exactly the mold you look for in a long-term offensive tackle.

They wrote: