Two Players That Stood Out During Offseason Workouts

Jun 23, 2022 at 12:09 PM
The Chargers put a bow on their 2022 offseason program last week, finishing up with a pair of mandatory minicamp practices at Hoag Performance Center.

After the final practice session Wednesday, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley was asked if any players surprised him during the spring.

Staley answered with a pair of players — one on offense and another on defense — beginning with wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

"Guys that kind of come off the top of my head — I think Jalen Guyton was fantastic in the offseason," Staley said. "I think that this guy made a lot of big plays for us in the spring. He came in, physically, just in great shape. He's moving great. I thought that he was able to move around.

"He really did a nice job on special teams. We kind of challenged him to be a factor in the kicking game. I think he's looked really good out there," Staley added.

Guyton has caught three touchdowns in each of the past two seasons, and has 59 career catches for 959 yards.

Yet it was actually in the third phase of the game where Guyton seemingly caught the Bolts attention all spring.

Staley noted that Guyton's speed and versatility stood out over the past two months, especially in special-teams coverage.

"Speed, real speed. He's 4.3 [40-yard-dash speed] and he's big. That's a big part of the gunner job, getting guys who can really run," Staley said. "We really challenged him because to be a good receiver, you have to beat press [coverage]. That's just a natural part of your job. Trying to create as much value for him as possible.

"I think [Special Teams Coordinator] Ryan Ficken and [Assistant Special Teams Coach] Chris Gould have both done a really good job with him," Staley added. "Then, his position coach, who's a superstar, [Wide Receivers Coach] Chris Beatty, understanding that that's going to be a big factor in him being in the league for a long time and hopefully making his way in this league. Jalen, like I said, has come in with a good mindset. I'm excited to see him in training camp."

The other player who came to mind for Staley was fourth-year safety Nasir Adderley, who was a 2019 second-round pick out of Delaware.

Although Adderley has started 29 games over the past two seasons, Staley noted the 25-year-old took on a larger role with fellow safety Derwin James, Jr., limited after shoulder surgery.

"I think that Nasir Adderley has had, I would say, the same impact on defense," Staley said. "Derwin didn't go full speed in the 7-on-7, but I think Nas really showed up. He was our most productive guy in the spring in the secondary."

Bolts players and coaches are now on a break before training camp begins in late July. When the Chargers return to work, Staley is hopeful that both Guyton and Adderley can carry over their strong spring performances.

"I think that those two guys, for sure, kind of stood out to me and have prepared well," Staley said. "They're in great shape, physically and mentally. They've been sharp. I thought that they both had quality springs."

Photos: Mini-Camp Day 2

Check out the best photos from the second day Chargers Mini-Camp 2022

