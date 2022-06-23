Two Players That Stood Out During Offseason Workouts

"Speed, real speed. He's 4.3 [40-yard-dash speed] and he's big. That's a big part of the gunner job, getting guys who can really run," Staley said. "We really challenged him because to be a good receiver, you have to beat press [coverage]. That's just a natural part of your job. Trying to create as much value for him as possible.

"I think [Special Teams Coordinator] Ryan Ficken and [Assistant Special Teams Coach] Chris Gould have both done a really good job with him," Staley added. "Then, his position coach, who's a superstar, [Wide Receivers Coach] Chris Beatty, understanding that that's going to be a big factor in him being in the league for a long time and hopefully making his way in this league. Jalen, like I said, has come in with a good mindset. I'm excited to see him in training camp."

The other player who came to mind for Staley was fourth-year safety Nasir Adderley, who was a 2019 second-round pick out of Delaware.

Although Adderley has started 29 games over the past two seasons, Staley noted the 25-year-old took on a larger role with fellow safety Derwin James, Jr., limited after shoulder surgery.

"I think that Nasir Adderley has had, I would say, the same impact on defense," Staley said. "Derwin didn't go full speed in the 7-on-7, but I think Nas really showed up. He was our most productive guy in the spring in the secondary."

Bolts players and coaches are now on a break before training camp begins in late July. When the Chargers return to work, Staley is hopeful that both Guyton and Adderley can carry over their strong spring performances.