Morgan Fox's French Bulldog Wins Reserve Best in Show

"At first it was his demeanor," he said. "He never had an issue with anything that he was going to have to do for shows. He naturally stood in that squared-off posture he's supposed to stand in. From the jump, he was a natural. When he started getting older, you could look at how his body was developing like the wings on his back and the patterns; just how full he was developing and filling out. We started realizing, he's just a good-looking Frenchie! We were pumped."

This week, that shot at being the best came to fruition as going into this WKC show, Winston was the No. 1 ranked dog in the country.

After taking top honors, beating 321 other non-sporting group dogs, Winston was invited to compete in Best in Show where he took home Reserve honors Wednesday night.

It's an honor that thrilled Fox for his dog, but also, for his family.

"To even get to Westminster was a huge honor, but to win breed, win group, and get into Best in Show was awesome. [My grandma] was thrilled. I'm pumped for Winston, but I'm really pumped for her. Seeing all this come true for her and seeing her be so excited to get into Best in Show and walk away with Reserve was awesome."

As for what's next, Winston will remain a "busy man" with a few more shows penciled in for the rest of the year. But reaching the pinnacle event of Fox and Winston's respective sports is something that will bond the pair and their family forever.