5 Takeaways: Staley Reacts to Williams' Injury, Praises Bolts O-Line for Strong Play

The Bolts are 1-2 and are now readying for the Raiders.

Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley on Monday:

1. Good vibes for Mike Williams

The Chargers received unsettling news Monday that wide receiver Mike Williams will miss the rest of the season after an MRI on Monday confirmed a torn ACL.

"It's the toughest kind of news," Staley said. "Mike's one of my favorites, he's one of our most important players he's a guy who's not only one of our best players, but he sets the example from a team building culture in terms of how you want to work and how much he's improved as a player.

"He had a fantastic game yesterday and was on his way to a huge performance," Staley continued. "It was a huge performance, but probably would've ended up being bigger.

"It's tough, we've just got to lift him up, raise him up. I think you see the value of him after a tough injury, you see the reaction of the guys and just how much he means to us," Staley added. "But we're going to step up for him, and we're going to make sure that this group plays to his standard. That's our responsibility now."

Williams was injured late in the third quarter against the Vikings when he made an 11-yard reception. He had 19 catches for 249 yards and a score this season, with the touchdown coming Sunday on a pass from Keenan Allen.

The focus now turns to adapting on the fly to Williams' absence, something Staley said will be a team effort.

"Everyone is going to have to elevate their game," Staley said. "We've got a lot of good options on our team, obviously Quentin [Johnston] being the first guy that's going to emerge in a bigger role. We've got Derius Davis, who has continued to develop and then that fifth spot is to be determined.

"We know what we have in Josh [Palmer] and Keenan [Allen] and those guys were fantastic yesterday in the game. You guys saw what Josh did last year when both Keenan and Mike were down," Staley added. "Everyone's going to have to elevate their game and it's not just the receiving group, it's going to be the tight end group and running back group as well. Going to have to work through those adjustments here during the week to get ready for the Raiders."

Johnston, the Chargers 2023 first-round pick, has played 48 offensive snaps in three games and has five catches for 26 yards.

The Bolts said this offseason that the wanted him to develop at his own pace, but Staley said that Johnston will now get a chance to contribute on a quicker timeline that initially expected.

"We drafted Quentin with the belief in the player and the long-term vision," Stakey said. "Now he's going to get an opportunity. And now you're going to see more of him.

"All he needs to continue to do is what he's done ever since he's been here, which is continue to make progress on the field," Staley added. "Over time, he's going to make more and more plays for us. We're really happy with him but he's going to get to shine in a bigger way now."

Staley also noted that while the Bolts could potentially look outside the building, he likes the wide receiver room as it currently stands.