A Winning Edge: Inside Sunday's Chess Match Between Brandon Staley & Kevin O'Connell

Get ready for quite the chess match Sunday.

When the Chargers and Vikings square off in Week 3, the head coach of each respective team will be reaching deep into his bag of tricks to try and slow down the other.

The twist? Brandon Staley and Kevin O'Connell also happen to be best friends.

Chargers.com spent time with the pair together at the Arizona Biltmore resort in late March when the two were in Phoenix for the 2023 NFL Annual League Meeting.

Even six months ago, the two knew the challenges that await each other in three days at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"First and foremost, the hardest coaches to coach against are the one that understand the intent of plays that they're being attacked with," O'Connell said. "Brandon knows, in the pass and run game, the 'why' behind what we're doing offensively. He knows what we're trying to accomplish and knows how to use his scheme.

"The playbooks are one thing, but it's his activation of his guys. And then he's one of the best defensive playcallers in the NFL," O'Connell added. "But with the system and the background he comes from, there's a secret to the play-calling element and keeping offenses off balance with the different tools that he has such an unreal ownership of."

O'Connell kept going, diving into specific detail as to what he expects the play-calling gamesmanship to be like Sunday.

"It makes it really hard because you can never quite get comfortable," O'Connell said of Staley. "And if you can't get comfortable as a coach, it's hard to get your players to that kind of winning edge of being able to just go play.

"You're trying to balance what he's calling to take away what you're trying to call for the best parts of your offense," O'Connell added. "The great defenses and great defensive coaches in this league take away what you do well and make you play with your changeup and your slider and your curveball. You better be really good at those things because they're going to be really good at different layers."

Staley knows he's in for no walk in the park, either. He understands firsthand the difficulties of what O'Connell will present on offense.

"You have to defend all 11. He makes you defend everybody on the field. I think those are the toughest offenses to defend," Staley said. "He knows how to utilize all 11 guys on the field and puts the pressure on you defensively with pace, formations, motions.

"And he can get the quarterback playing at a high level because he understands defenses so well," Staley added. "I think you just know every snap that your guys need to be prepared because any snap could be a tough down for you."

Staley and O'Connell have gone against each other numerous times before. The pair were colleagues and coordinators on opposite sides of the ball with the Rams in 2020.

But both their friendship and football journeys will come full circle in Week 3 when Staley's Bolts travel to Minnesota to take on O'Connell's Vikings.