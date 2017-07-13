Mailbag: Which Charger Has the Best Chance to Break Out in 2017?

Q: Which Charger do you think has the best chance to break out in 2017?– Kai Gavin

A: This question came in several weeks ago, and I've been thinking long and hard about who to pick ever since. My answer remains the same name that first popped into my brain…and it's a bit off the wall. I'm going to go with Head Coach Anthony Lynn. While he may not play between the white lines, I couldn't be more impressed with his attitude and direction he instilled throughout the offseason. He made a rapid rise through the ranks at Buffalo last year, and it's been easy to see why. The Chargers made a litany of transactions this offseason, but none more important than bringing in a new leader as head coach. For additional insight on Lynn, I recommend checking out this all-access behind the scenes look at a day in the life of the Chargers’ head coach.

Q: Mailbag fan here for quite some time, my question is what game are you most looking forward to and which game do you believe presents the biggest challenge for us this upcoming season?– Diego Estrada

A: Appreciate the support, Diego. I love interacting with the fans. The game I am looking most forward to is our Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys. Not counting the playoff games I was a part of, this might be my most anticipated game since I joined the Bolts in 2012. I mean, outside the Super Bowl, does it get any bigger than Thanksgiving Day in Dallas to play the Cowboys? That's NFL football right there! I will say the home opener at the StubHub Center vs. the Miami Dolphins is a close second, though. As far as the biggest challenge, I'm a firm believer that you can't look too far ahead. So, I'll have to name the Monday Night opener against the Denver Broncos. A division opponent in primetime in one of the hardest places to play will definitely be a challenge, but an exciting one to usher in a new era of Chargers football.

Q: Which linebackers are in the best position to make the transition from a 3-4 to a 4-3 scheme defense? Also, which Charger looks to be the starter at the middle linebacker position?– Edward Bradley