Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Chargers OC Kellen Moore

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Kellen Moore for their head coach position.
Here are five things to know about Moore:
1. Bolts OC in 2023
Moore spent his first season with the Chargers in 2023, taking over the offensive coordinator position in late January.
It was the offensive playcaller's sixth season as an NFL coach and fifth calling the plays, as he spearheaded the Bolts offense this past year with the likes of quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen and more.
2. Offense under Moore
It was an up and down season for the Bolts for the offense under Moore.
This was in large part due to major injuries at different positions to players such as wide receiver Mike Williams and center Corey Linsley both missing the last 14 games of the season.
Others such as quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer all missed multiple games.
Still, there was a lot of positives to take away from the Bolts season, starting with another strong season by Herbert in Moore's offense.
The fourth-year quarterback threw for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions while also adding in 228 rushing yards and three scores in 13 games. He missed the rest of the season with a fractured finger on his throwing hand.
The offense took a big hit following Herbert's absence, but Moore was still able to give the offense a chance with backup quarterback Easton Stick, who threw for 1,129 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He was able to get the best out Stick in the ground game as well, as he rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown in the five games (four starts) he played.
But perhaps Moore's biggest move on offense was his utilization of Allen, who was on pace to finish with career-bests all across the board had he played in all 17 games and was a weapon for the Bolts all over the field.
The longtime Bolts receiver set a franchise record for most catches in a season (108), going for 1,243 and seven touchdowns, both the second-most in a single season of his career. He also averaged a whopping 95.6 yards per game and even threw his first career touchdown in his historic performance against the Vikings in Week 3.
3. Past success in Dallas
Moore joined the Bolts after four seasons as Dallas’ offensive coordinator, putting up big numbers throughout his time with the Cowboys.
The Cowboys averaged the second-most points per game in the NFL (27.7) and were second in the NFL in total offense (391.0 net yards per game) from 2019-2022.
The Cowboys twice had the top-ranked offense in yards per game (2019 and 2021) and led the league in points scored in 2021 with 31.2 per game under Moore.
His offensive success translated to individual player achievements as well, as eight players earned a combined 12 Pro Bowl selections in his four seasons as an offensive coordinator.
4. NFL playing experience
Before Moore began his coaching career in Dallas, he spent six years in the NFL as a player. Undrafted out of Boise State, Moore was a quarterback for a half-dozen seasons in the NFL — three with the Lions and three with the Cowboys.
Moore spent his first three seasons with the Lions, but never appeared in a game for them. Following his stint in Detroit, Moore joined the Cowboys and spent another three years on the team as a quarterback.
He made his first NFL in-game debut during Week 15 of the 2015 season and went on to start the final two games of that season for Dallas. That included a game against Washington where he threw for 435 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.
5. Legendary college QB
Before Moore joined the NFL as a player, his legacy was forever etched into the college record books.
With a record of 50-3 as a starter at Boise State, Moore owns the NCAA record for most wins by a quarterback and remains the only quarterback ever to reach the 50-win mark. In his four years as a starter for the Broncos, Moore helped lead them to four-straight 12-win seasons, including a perfect 14-0 season in 2009.
He racked up individual accolades, including being named first-team All-American from the Football Writers Association of America, two-time Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Moore continues to be known as one of the most decorated college football players of all time, ending his career near the top of many statistical categories.
