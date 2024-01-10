Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Chargers OC Kellen Moore

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Kellen Moore for their head coach position.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.

Here are five things to know about Moore:

1. Bolts OC in 2023

Moore spent his first season with the Chargers in 2023, taking over the offensive coordinator position in late January.

It was the offensive playcaller's sixth season as an NFL coach and fifth calling the plays, as he spearheaded the Bolts offense this past year with the likes of quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen and more.

2. Offense under Moore

It was an up and down season for the Bolts for the offense under Moore.

This was in large part due to major injuries at different positions to players such as wide receiver Mike Williams and center Corey Linsley both missing the last 14 games of the season.

Others such as quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer all missed multiple games.

Still, there was a lot of positives to take away from the Bolts season, starting with another strong season by Herbert in Moore's offense.

The fourth-year quarterback threw for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions while also adding in 228 rushing yards and three scores in 13 games. He missed the rest of the season with a fractured finger on his throwing hand.

The offense took a big hit following Herbert's absence, but Moore was still able to give the offense a chance with backup quarterback Easton Stick, who threw for 1,129 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He was able to get the best out Stick in the ground game as well, as he rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown in the five games (four starts) he played.

But perhaps Moore's biggest move on offense was his utilization of Allen, who was on pace to finish with career-bests all across the board had he played in all 17 games and was a weapon for the Bolts all over the field.