Chargers Agree to Terms with Kellen Moore as Offensive Coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator. Moore coached for the Dallas Cowboys, serving as offensive coordinator from for the last four seasons (2019-22) after beginning his coaching career as Dallas' quarterbacks coach.

Moore coordinated a Dallas offense that was the NFL's best in 2021, leading the league in total offense (407.0 net yards per game) and scoring offense (31.2 points per game). During his first season as offensive coordinator in 2019, Moore's unit led the league with 431.5 total net yards per game, which was the 10th-best single-season performance in NFL history and best by any offense since Denver's 2013 record-setting unit (457.3).

In four seasons as offensive coordinator, Moore's unit ranked No. 2 in the NFL in total offense (391.0 net yards per game) and scoring (27.7 points per game). The Dallas offense was also the NFL's fourth-best passing offense (264.4 net yards per game) and ranked No. 7 in the league in rushing offense (126.6 yards per game) over that span. Moore helped the Cowboys secure a pair of NFC East titles and make three playoff appearances in his five seasons as an assistant coach. He coached eight players earn a combined 12 Pro Bowl selections as offensive coordinator, and also tutored Dak Prescott to another as quarterbacks coach during the 2018 season.

Moore played quarterback six NFL seasons with Detroit and Dallas after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Lions out of Boise State, starting two-of-three career games. He was one of the most prolific passers in NCAA history, leaving Boise State with a 50-3 record as a starter to set the NCAA record for most wins by a quarterback. Moore helped lead Boise State to four-straight 12-win seasons, including the program's first ever 14-0 record. He ended his collegiate career among the all-time NCAA leaders in all major passing categories — second in touchdowns (142), third in completion percentage (69.8 pct.), fifth in passing efficiency rating (169.0), sixth in passing yards (14,667) and tied for No. 10 in completions (1,157).