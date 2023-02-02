A Conversation With: Kellen Moore

Kellen, congratulations! Welcome to the Chargers. I should say welcome back as you were just out here for joint practices not too long ago.

What was your reaction to joining this coaching staff?

Moore: I'm just really excited. Obviously, it happened a little bit fast, but, we were fortunate to be able to do joint practices this offseason, spend some time around [head coach] Brandon [Staley] and really continue that relationship through the entire season.

And so when the opportunity presented itself, we were just fired up and really, really excited to join this.

You spent your entire coaching career with the Dallas Cowboys, most recently obviously as their offensive coordinator.

What did you learn there that you can parlay here?

Moore: I think that's the cool part about this whole journey. You take something from everyone. I was fortunate to be in Dallas for eight years as a player and a coach and be around some really special coaches and players.

I think you just take all those experiences and hopefully build on those.

Who has influenced your coaching style?

Moore: A little bit of everyone. My dad was my high school coach. Chris Petersen at Boise State. Obviously [others] in Detroit and Dallas [when I was] a player. So you get bits and pieces from everyone and I'm just excited to be with Brandon and kind of join forces and create this thing together.

What was it like having a dad as a coach and maybe now looking back on those memories and coaching some of these guys?

I know you're a father, but these are all your kids out here, too!

Moore: No doubt. It's really fun. It's really unique to have your dad as your coach. I really, really enjoyed it. I grew up around this game. I grew up as a kid wanting to be a Prosser Mustang in the state of Washington. That that was all I ever wanted to be.

It's a fun part when family and football kind of blend together and that's certainly what our family's created.

You're a former quarterback. Brandon Staley is another former quarterback.

What's it gonna be like working together to develop this offense through those eyes?