Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim Head Coach Giff Smith

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Giff Smith for their head coach position.

Here are five things to know about Smith:

1. Chargers Interim Head Coach

Smith most recently took over as the Chargers Interim Head Coach for the final three games of the regular season.

The veteran coach has been with the Bolts since 2016, initially serving as the defensive line coach before taking over as the teams outside linebacker coach the last two seasons.

In his 12 seasons coaching in the NFL, Smith has coached five players to earn a combined 10 Pro Bowl selections entering this season and added another one this season with the selection of outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

"Giff did an awesome job stepping in when it was tough to do," Mack said after Week 18. "I don't know if anybody else would want to step in at that moment in the season.

"Seeing how he rallied the guys and had us ready to go, even though we weren't able to lock it down and get the job done on Sunday, we played for each other and he did a great job bringing us together for that," Mack added.

2. Working closely with Bosa, Mack

Speaking of Mack, Smith worked closely with him and fellow outside linebacker Joey Bosa before taking over the interim role in December.

Smith joined the Chargers the same year Bosa was drafted and was an integral part to his development.

Working alongside Smith, Bosa was able to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after 10.5 sacks and set an NFL record early in his career with 19.0 sacks in his first 20 career games. Bosa has also notched 67.0 sacks in 93 games with the Chargers, good for third-most in franchise history and has made four Pro Bowls during his time in the powder blue.

His work with Mack also showed up in a big way on and off the field in the veteran's first two seasons in the powder blue, as the two spent a lot of time working together.