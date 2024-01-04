Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Mack Named Bolts MVP by PFWA, James Earns Media Good Guy Award

Jan 04, 2024 at 02:42 PM
Omar Navarro

Mack, James

The Los Angeles Chargers Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) handed out some awards Thursday afternoon.

Each year, every NFL team's chapter for the PFWA nominates two players as their picks for team MVP and Media Good Guy Awards.

The Chargers PFWA chapter is led by President Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. It also includes Jeff Miller (Los Angeles Times), Daniel Popper (The Athletic), Kris Rhim (ESPN) and Fernando Ramirez (Sporting Tribune).

The group voted and named outside linebacker Khalil Mack the team MVP and safety Derwin James, Jr., as the Media Good Guy.

Reedy presented Mack with the team MVP award following his media availability.

"On behalf of the beat writers and the PFWA, congratulations," Reedy told Mack. "You are this year's MVP, a unanimous selection."

Mack responded: "I appreciate that. Thank you, man I appreciate it. I'm honored, humbled."

He later added about his season: "Everything coming together, but it's not just me. It's the guys, all 11 guys on defense. We had some good moments and was able to capitalize here and there. I was the beneficiary of it but the credit to them. It's definitely something I appreciate." 

The veteran outside linebacker has started all 16 games this season and has been one of the Bolts most important overall players.

Mack has had one of the best years of his career in Year 10, setting a new career-high in sacks for a season with 16.0. Mack also became just the third player 32 or older to reach 16.0 sacks in NFL history, and his most recent helped him become the 43rd player in NFL history to hit the 100 sack mark.

James earned the Media Good Guy Award, which is given to an "NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs," according to the PFWA website.

James met with the media every week during the season and was accessible after every game in the locker room.

