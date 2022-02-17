Evaluating Derwin James' Impact with Secondary Coach Derrick Ansley

And then finally, we didn't see Mark Webb a whole lot this year, but what's your assessment of him?

Ansley: We saw a lot from Mark in practice. I saw a lot from Mark competing against him in the SEC his whole career. So I know what's in that body. There's a lot of untapped potential there. He's long, he's lanky. He's got pro-safety movements and really good ball skills. He's another guy, a lot like Asante, who just loves to play. That can be a great trait for a young DB because he has a short memory. Mark's the type of guy who thinks he's gonna make every play, nobody is better than him.

He's a competitor and unfortunately the injury slowed him down this year, but we saw enough from him in fall camp and during the preseason and in training camp, we saw some things that can give us some confidence that he can go out and help us play some winning football.