Where Did Bucky Brooks Rank Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on His List of Top Five Pass-Rush Duos?

With many teams retooling and bolstering their rosters through free agency, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks recently ranked the NFL's top five pass-rush duos.
The Chargers were one of those teams, pairing Joey Bosa with the newly acquired Khalil Mack. With over 130 sacks combined between the Bolts' new duo (Bosa, 58.0 and Mack, 76.5), Brooks ranked Bosa and Mack as the No. 2 pass-rush duo in the NFL.
Here's what Brooks had to say about the Bolts' new pass-rushing duo:
"Mack last recorded a double-digit sack season in 2018, but he remains one of the most feared pass rushers in the game and was certainly an excellent acquisition for the Chargers. As a rugged edge defender with a power-based game, he overwhelms blockers with a bull rush, long-arm maneuver and inside swipe while also utilizing his strength and power to dominate opponents as a run stopper.
"Bosa is a high-motor rusher with a technical game built on his superior hand-to-hand combat skills and counter maneuvers. He is the perfect complement to Mack as an aggressive defender with enough finesse to win with speed and shadowboxing tactics off the edges. With the Chargers' offense poised to light up the league like a pinball machine, Bosa and Mack could rack up ridiculous numbers against opponents forced to chase points in shootouts."
