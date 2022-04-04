Where Did Bucky Brooks Rank Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on His List of Top Five Pass-Rush Duos?

Here's what Brooks had to say about the Bolts' new pass-rushing duo:

"Mack last recorded a double-digit sack season in 2018, but he remains one of the most feared pass rushers in the game and was certainly an excellent acquisition for the Chargers. As a rugged edge defender with a power-based game, he overwhelms blockers with a bull rush, long-arm maneuver and inside swipe while also utilizing his strength and power to dominate opponents as a run stopper.