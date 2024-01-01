5 Takeaways: Khalil Mack Hits Massive Milestone With 100th Career Sack

3. McFadden makes 1st start

Jordan McFadden was feeling the emotions Sunday afternoon before his first NFL start.

"A little bit of butterflies because you want to play well for the organization, the guys in this locker room," McFadden said. "Definitely a little bit of butterflies.

"But after you get out there, at the end of the day it's just football," McFadden added. "That's what I reminded myself every time before I took the field. It's football, just do what you do. Definitely butterflies but settled in for sure."

The Chargers fifth-round rookie stepped in at left guard Sunday in place of Zion Johnson, who sustained a neck injury in the weight room earlier in the week and was inactive.

McFadden played every offensive snap and wasn't whistled for any penalties.

"When you don't hear a guy on the offensive line, it's a good thing. He did well," Smith said. "I think he proved he's an NFL player and obviously a good draft for us so we're excited about him. Hopefully we get Zion back but definitely with McFadden moving forward, we're really pleased."

McFadden was a standout tackle at Clemson but has worked at multiple spots since joining the Bolts. He's also lined up at fullback or as an extra blocker in jumbo sets.

"Definitely challenging," McFadden said. "At guard, everything happens a little bit faster than at tackle.