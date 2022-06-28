Julian Edelman Ranks Chargers WR as No. 2 Receiver in Entire NFL

Keenan Allen needs some respect put on his name.

Julian Edelman was glad to provide it, recently dubbing Allen as his second-best wide receiver in the entire league.

Edelman appeared on Monday's episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast with retired NFL players Brandon Marshall and Adam "Pacman" Jones, and was asked to provide his top trio of current wide receivers across the league.

Allen slid into the No. 2 spot on that short list. Edelman noted Allen's shiftiness and ability to create separation against any defensive back.

"I love Keenan Allen because his release game. I would always watch his releases," Edelman said. "He has that crossover release. And then at the top of his route, there's a lot of basketball-type [stuff].

"It's like a crossover at the line of scrimmage. Foot fire. And they can get guys going and get them out of bounds and split their hips, he does that real well. He's always not coverable."

Allen, who is entering his 10th season in the league, has been selected to five straight Pro Bowl. He has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark five times in his career, and was eight yards away from doing so in 2020, too.