Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Justin Herbert Ranked Among Top NFL Quarterbacks in ESPN Poll

Jul 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

herbo

ESPN continued its position rankings in recent days, with a trio of Chargers making various lists.

Justin Herbert, who could be a bonafide superstar by the end of the 2022 season, was ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the NFL.

The rankings were compiled by Jeremy Fowler, who spoke with 50 coaches, players, scouts and front office executives.

While the Chargers young quarterback received plenty of praise, some thought he should be even higher on the list.

Fowler wrote:

In December, when Herbert rolled deep to his right and calmly heaved a deep ball that traveled 61.2 air yards (per NFL Next Gen Stats) across the field for a Jalen Guyton touchdown against the Bengals, I texted a screenshot of the play to a high-ranking NFL source.

"You'll become less and less surprised as the game goes," the source said. "He'll be the best QB in the game."

The following week, Herbert rolled out to his right and made perhaps the play of the year, throwing the ball 63.8 air yards -- via NFL Next Gen Stats tracking -- while being tackled from behind to hit Guyton in stride for a score against the Giants.

Winning helps in the voting, which explains Herbert's standing. The two quarterbacks ahead of him are coming off the Super Bowl, while Herbert's Chargers fell short of the playoffs. But he probably won't be outside the top five for long. Consider that his 65.6 QBR last season was No. 3 in the NFL, behind only Rodgers and Brady.

"When you're that talented physically and you're smart, it's mind-boggling," a longtime NFL coordinator said. "Adding his strength and power, he's hard to tackle, all of that; and he's seeing things for another season so will have a better understanding."

Since entering the league in 2020, Herbert has the second-most completions (839) and attempts (1,267), along with the third-most passing yards (9350). He also ranks fifth in passing touchdowns (69), and his 25 completions gaining 40 or more yards trail only Stafford.

"Passing on him is going to haunt [the Dolphins] for a long time," said the coordinator about the 2020 draft, when Miami took Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 over Herbert (No. 6).

Herbert, who received votes for as high as fifth, ranked ninth in this poll a year ago.

Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr., also received praise in his position group, landing as the No. 4 safety across the league.

Fowler wrote:

"Wow" moments have never been an issue for the 6-foot-2, 215-pound James, blanketing top-tier tight ends and running in stride with elite receivers downfield.

"He's one of the few safeties you can do everything with," an NFL front-office official said. "He's a special player when he's out there."

But being out there has long been James' problem. He missed a combined 27 games from 2019-20 with multiple foot injuries. James bounced back in 2021 with 117 tackles (tied for third among defensive backs), two sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles in 15 games. But he still had a few minor issues, including a hamstring injury and a separated shoulder. Offseason shoulder surgery hasn't stopped the Chargers from rightly making James a centerpiece of the defense, though.

"He's in the same style of player as [Jamal] Adams and [Budda] Baker, but has been a better cover guy than them," an NFL coordinator said. "You wonder if the injuries will start to affect that, but this season will say a lot as far as how high he is on the list."

Like Herbert, James also placed ninth a year ago in these rankings.

220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_077
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)

Linsley was the third Chargers player mentioned, as he came in at the tenth-best interior offensive lineman.

Those around the league said Linsley's presence up front has helped Herbert thrive early in his career.

Fowler wrote:

Long unheralded in Green Bay, Linsley was a catalyst for the Chargers after signing a five-year, $62.5 million deal in free agency in 2021. The Chargers believe Linsley was worth every cent as a calming force for quarterback Herbert.

Here's the best way to quantify Linsley's value: The Chargers ranked fourth in the NFL in expected points added at 116.4, a sizable jump from the previous year's 14th-ranked EPA (99.42). Internally, the Chargers credit Linsley as a big part of that jump.

"I think for what they do, he's the best center because he's so smart and instinctive that he makes life easier for Herbert," said a high-ranking NFL official unaffiliated with the team. "He might not be able to overpower like other guards and centers, but his technique is top notch, and you're going to play a clean game with him offensively."

His command of the offense shows up. The Chargers had three delay of game penalties all year, and Linsley had just six total penalties all season. And he allowed zero sacks on 1,013 snaps to go along with a 95.9 percent pass block win rate (fifth among centers).

J.C. Jackson, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack were also recently ranked in the top 10 of their respective position groups.

220610_OTA_MH_211
Mackenzie Hudson/Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

J.C. Jackson Tabbed as NFL's No. 5 Cornerback in ESPN Rankings

Chargers signed top-tier cornerback as free agent this offseason

news

Marty Schottenheimer & Don Coryell Named Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

The two former Chargers coaches have advanced to the next round of consideration for the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

news

Which Chargers Player Could be 1st-Time Pro Bowler in 2022?

NFL.com's Nick Shook picked potential candidate from each AFC team

news

Pair of Chargers Land on ESPN's List of Top 10 Pass Rushers

Bolts are one of two teams with multiple players on Jeremy Fowler's list

news

Philip Rivers: Chargers "Nailed That Pick" of QB Justin Herbert

Formers Bolts QB recently inducted into Reese's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

news

Bolts Land at No. 3 in ESPN's NFL Roster Rankings

Chargers are PFF writer Ben Linsey's top-ranked squad in the AFC West

news

Brandon Staley Named to The Athletic's NFL 40 Under 40 List

Chargers Head Coach among five NFL head coaches mentioned

news

Julian Edelman Ranks Chargers WR as No. 2 Receiver in Entire NFL

Edelman unveiled list on Monday's "I Am Athlete" podcast

news

Bolts O-Lineman Picked as Chargers Most Underrated Player

This offensive lineman was the pick by Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated

news

Morgan Fox's French Bulldog Wins Reserve Best in Show

Winston, a "winning machine", took home the honors at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

news

Two Players That Stood Out During Offseason Workouts

Brandon Staley liked what he saw from this Chargers duo.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

Latest News
Advertising