Justin Herbert Among Early 2024 MVP Candidates

It's never too early for season predictions.
Even with a lot left to be decided with free agency in under a month and the draft a few months away, nearly a dozen ESPN NFL experts got together to give their early thoughts on what they think will happen in 2024.
Among the four players who received multiple MVP votes? Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert's numbers through four seasons rank among some of the best in NFL history, as he owns the title for most passing yards through a quarterback's first four seasons (17,223) and is tied for the second-most passing touchdowns (114) through the same span.
ESPN National NFL writer Jeremy Fowler believes that with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh now in the mix, the Bolts quarterback will be able to build an MVP resumè in 2024.
Fowler wrote:
New coach Jim Harbaugh will streamline the offense for Herbert and help the talented passer put it all together. He'll trade gaudy stats for more wins, more efficiency and a stronger running game.
ESPN NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum agreed with the prediction, as he believes a full first season with a boosted offense could lead to Herbert winning the award for the first time.
Tannenbaum wrote:
Herbert's 2023 season ended early because of a finger injury, but if he plays all 17 games in 2024, he will put up MVP-caliber numbers. The Chargers can work to recover their power run game and play-action passing attack under Harbaugh, and that should lead to a big season for Herbert.
Tannenbaum went a step further with the Chargers in another early prediction, this time slotting in the team as the winners of the AFC and into the Super Bowl.
The Bolts still have a lot yet to be done in the offseason process, but he believes having both Harbaugh and Herbert now can lead to a quick and successful turnaround.
Tannenbaum wrote:
Lions over Chargers. The Lions will benefit from both coordinators returning to Detroit after Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn each attracted head-coaching interest, and this time I expect the team to win the NFC Championship Game and win the Super Bowl. I see them holding off QB Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers in a close game.
