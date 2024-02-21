 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Justin Herbert Among Early 2024 MVP Candidates

Feb 21, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Buzz 02.20

It's never too early for season predictions.

Even with a lot left to be decided with free agency in under a month and the draft a few months away, nearly a dozen ESPN NFL experts got together to give their early thoughts on what they think will happen in 2024.

Among the four players who received multiple MVP votes? Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert's numbers through four seasons rank among some of the best in NFL history, as he owns the title for most passing yards through a quarterback's first four seasons (17,223) and is tied for the second-most passing touchdowns (114) through the same span.

ESPN National NFL writer Jeremy Fowler believes that with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh now in the mix, the Bolts quarterback will be able to build an MVP resumè in 2024.

Fowler wrote:

New coach Jim Harbaugh will streamline the offense for Herbert and help the talented passer put it all together. He'll trade gaudy stats for more wins, more efficiency and a stronger running game.

Top Shots 2023: Best of Justin Herbert

Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2023 campaign

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]
1 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]
2 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
3 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]
4 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]
5 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
6 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
7 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
8 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
9 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
10 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
11 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
12 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
13 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
14 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
15 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
16 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
17 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
18 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
19 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
20 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
21 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
22 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
23 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
24 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
25 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]
26 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
27 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]
28 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
29 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
30 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
31 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
32 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
33 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
34 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
35 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
36 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]
37 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
38 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
39 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
40 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
41 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
42 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
43 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
44 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
45 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
46 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
47 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Mpu Dinani/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
48 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]
49 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]
50 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]
51 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]
52 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]
53 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
54 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
55 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
56 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
57 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
58 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
59 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Ryan Young/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
60 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
61 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
62 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
63 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
64 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
65 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
66 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
67 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
68 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
69 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
70 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
71 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
72 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
73 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
74 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
75 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
76 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
77 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
78 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
79 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
80 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
81 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
82 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
83 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Mpu Dinani/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
84 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
85 / 85

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

ESPN NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum agreed with the prediction, as he believes a full first season with a boosted offense could lead to Herbert winning the award for the first time.

Tannenbaum wrote:

Herbert's 2023 season ended early because of a finger injury, but if he plays all 17 games in 2024, he will put up MVP-caliber numbers. The Chargers can work to recover their power run game and play-action passing attack under Harbaugh, and that should lead to a big season for Herbert.

Tannenbaum went a step further with the Chargers in another early prediction, this time slotting in the team as the winners of the AFC and into the Super Bowl.

The Bolts still have a lot yet to be done in the offseason process, but he believes having both Harbaugh and Herbert now can lead to a quick and successful turnaround.

Tannenbaum wrote:

Lions over Chargers. The Lions will benefit from both coordinators returning to Detroit after Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn each attracted head-coaching interest, and this time I expect the team to win the NFC Championship Game and win the Super Bowl. I see them holding off QB Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers in a close game.

The full article can be found here.

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

NFL Execs, Coaches Rank Harbaugh Hire as Offseason's Best Move

A handful of NFL front office members said Harbaugh was the clear-cut choice for top head-coaching hire
news

Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
news

Where Are the Bolts in Early 2024 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked in their early power rankings for next season
news

Why Quentin Johnston Can't Wait to Play for Jim Harbaugh

"It was a great conversation with him just [talking about] hopes for the future, starting to slowly map some stuff out. I'm very excited."
news

3 Key Next Steps for Jim Harbaugh & Joe Hortiz

"That's priority No. 1 right now, alongside getting to know the players. Getting this staff, putting this staff together. We want an All-Star staff that's worthy to coach our players."
news

NFL Pundits Rank Jim Harbaugh Hire 1st Among All Head Coaches

Numerous media outlets had high praise for the Chargers as they landed the top head-coaching candidate available in this hiring cycle
news

Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
news

What Jim Harbaugh Said About His 1st Meeting With Justin Herbert

The Chargers HC joined the NFL on CBS pregame show at the AFC Championship Game
news

Jim Harbaugh Earns the Chargers 'A Grades' as New Head Coach

NFL pundits give Bolts high praise after agreeing to terms with the franchise's new head coach
news

Tuipulotu, Davis Named to PFWA 2023 All-Rookie Team

The pair of Chargers rookies were recognized Tuesday by the Pro Football Writers of America following their standout debut campaigns
news

Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who to Pick at No. 5?

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising