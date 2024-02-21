Justin Herbert Among Early 2024 MVP Candidates

ESPN NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum agreed with the prediction, as he believes a full first season with a boosted offense could lead to Herbert winning the award for the first time.

Tannenbaum wrote:

Herbert's 2023 season ended early because of a finger injury, but if he plays all 17 games in 2024, he will put up MVP-caliber numbers. The Chargers can work to recover their power run game and play-action passing attack under Harbaugh, and that should lead to a big season for Herbert.

Tannenbaum went a step further with the Chargers in another early prediction, this time slotting in the team as the winners of the AFC and into the Super Bowl.

The Bolts still have a lot yet to be done in the offseason process, but he believes having both Harbaugh and Herbert now can lead to a quick and successful turnaround.

Tannenbaum wrote:

Lions over Chargers. The Lions will benefit from both coordinators returning to Detroit after Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn each attracted head-coaching interest, and this time I expect the team to win the NFC Championship Game and win the Super Bowl. I see them holding off QB Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers in a close game.