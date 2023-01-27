Joshua Palmer Tabbed as Bolts Unsung Hero for 2022 Season

Palmer's rookie season in 2021 finished on a high note, and he carried the momentum in his second year. He finished with 72 receptions for 769 yards and led all wide receivers with 898 offensive snaps.

His biggest games came Weeks 9 and 11, as he put up 106 receiving yards in each contest. In Week 9 against Atlanta, Palmer came up clutch when the Chargers needed him the most.

Not only did he have his first 100-yard game in the NFL, he also had the most important catch of the day, a big 22-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter that set up the Bolts to kick the game-winning field goal. In a game where the Chargers were missing both Allen and Williams, the contributions of Palmer were much-needed and he made the most of his opportunities.

In just his second season, Palmer established himself as reliable target for Herbert, and his solid year was a positive development for an offense that was missing pieces at different times throughout the course of the regular season.