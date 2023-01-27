Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Joshua Palmer Tabbed as Bolts Unsung Hero for 2022 Season

Jan 27, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Buzz 01.26

Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer entered the 2022 season expected to have a big role behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. But when injuries struck, the importance of Palmer became that much bigger.

The second-year receiver stepped up in a big way, especially in the middle portion of the season. Palmer shined, especially when Allen and/or Williams were out of the lineup, making big catches and stepping up when needed.

Palmer was recognized by NFL.com's Nick Shook as the Chargers' "unsung hero" of the season, as his play without some other top targets was crucial to the Bolts season.

Shook wrote:

The Chargers spent much of the 2022 season playing without Keenan Allen and/or Mike Williams, forcing Justin Herbert to rely on lesser-known targets. One of those targets was Palmer, a wideout who played a marginal role in his first NFL season before more than doubling his yardage output out of necessity in Year 2.

_Palmer finished with 72 catches for 769 yards and three touchdowns, filling in and capitalizing on the opportunity. Los Angeles was clearly a better team with Williams and Allen both available, but Palmer deserves commendation for doing a solid job of replacing them when required. _

Top 16 Photos of Josh Palmer

Take a look at some of the best photos of the Chargers third round draft pick, Josh Palmer!!

AP_19315562633131
1 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_18256650553214
2 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_18272836072265
3 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_18286732405429
4 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_19264651094771
5 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_19307092443587
6 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_19314087699470
7 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_19314172372628
8 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_18251765197606
9 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_19328058197476
10 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_21028571398411
11 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_21030848114532
12 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_21030858014410
13 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_21031009518369
14 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_21031643471699
15 / 16
(AP Photo)
AP_21031551927598
16 / 16
(AP Photo)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Palmer's rookie season in 2021 finished on a high note, and he carried the momentum in his second year. He finished with 72 receptions for 769 yards and led all wide receivers with 898 offensive snaps.

His biggest games came Weeks 9 and 11, as he put up 106 receiving yards in each contest. In Week 9 against Atlanta, Palmer came up clutch when the Chargers needed him the most.

Not only did he have his first 100-yard game in the NFL, he also had the most important catch of the day, a big 22-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter that set up the Bolts to kick the game-winning field goal. In a game where the Chargers were missing both Allen and Williams, the contributions of Palmer were much-needed and he made the most of his opportunities.

In just his second season, Palmer established himself as reliable target for Herbert, and his solid year was a positive development for an offense that was missing pieces at different times throughout the course of the regular season.

To read Shook's full list, click here.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Keenan Allen Earns Chargers Highest PFF Season Grade

Pro Football Focus also named Jamaree Salyer as the team's biggest pleasant surprise from the 2022 season

news

Johnson, Dicker Named to PFWA 2022 All-Rookie Team

The Chargers had a pair of rookies honored Tuesday by the Pro Football Writers of America

news

Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who to Pick at No. 21?

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Yates: Bolts Have 'Most Appealing' Offensive Coordinator Opening in NFL

The Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023

news

Wild Card Round Game Picks: Chargers or Jaguars?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Wild Card matchup between the Chargers and Jaguars.

news

Derwin James, Jr., Earns 2nd-Team AP All-Pro Selection

The Chargers safety racked up another individual accolade Friday when he was named a Second-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press

news

Playoff Power Rankings: Where Are Bolts Ahead of Wild Card Round?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked as they enter their Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Jaguars

news

Week 18 Game Picks: Chargers or Broncos?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 18 matchup between the Chargers and Broncos.

news

Power Rankings: Bolts Continue to Rise Ahead of Week 18

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked as they enter their regular-season finale against the Broncos

news

Chargers Earn 'A- Grade' Following Big Win Over Rams

Bolts record fourth win in a row as all three phases contribute to 10th victory of the season

news

Week 17 Game Picks: Chargers or Rams?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 17 matchup between the Chargers and Rams.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising