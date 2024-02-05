3 Key Next Steps for Jim Harbaugh & Joe Hortiz

The Bolts have a pair of fresh faces leading the organization in Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz.

Harbaugh was introduced at a press conference Thursday while Hortiz is slated to speak with reporters Tuesday.

It's now time for the real work to begin as the pair tackles the Chargers 2024 offseason.

"I really want to be Robin to his Batman in the offseason," Harbaugh said of his connection with Hortiz. "And then when it turns around to the season, I'll be Batman and he'll be Robin. We'll be the 'Caped Crusaders.'"

With that in mind, here are three key next steps for Harbaugh and Hortiz:

1. Hire a coaching staff

This one mostly applies to Harbaugh as he determines his coaching staff.

And the new Chargers Head Coach said Thursday that it's at the top of his to-do list.

"Get the staff hired, that's the biggest priority right now," Harbaugh said at his introductory press conference.

Harbaugh later expanded on how important is it to build a coaching staff that meets the standard shared by Chargers players.

"That's priority No. 1 right now, alongside getting to know the players. Getting this staff, putting this staff together," Harbaugh said. "We want an All-Star staff that's worthy to coach our players. That's what we're working on."

What exactly is Harbaugh looking for in his staff? He dove into detail on what he wants the mindset of his offensive coordinator to be as they work hand-in-hand with quarterback Justin Herbert.

"For an offensive coordinator, what kind of offense do you want? What kind of offense do you envision? What kind of unit do you envision?," Harbaugh said. "Then, next is really tell me about the offensive line, go through that position. That's where it starts.

"Hear that the vision is the same, that the offense is not going to turn the ball over, but is going to be able to drive, put points on the board and be physical, especially up front," Harbaugh continued. "A team that is tough, can block, can tackle, block on offense. We want to be balanced, run game and pass game.

"Have to protect the quarterback. There's a tone there. There's an example set from the coordinator that it's unselfish," Harbaugh added. "The same that we want from the players, we want from our offensive coordinator, not about stats, it's about our team winning."