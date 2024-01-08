Which Chargers Players are Free Agents in 2024?

The Chargers 2023 regular season is in the books.

The Bolts, who went 5-12 and hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, are slated to have more than two dozen players become free agents this offseason.

Here are the 27 potential Chargers free agents in 2024:

Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

Essang Bassey

Will Clapp

Michael Davis

Austin Ekeler

Alex Erickson

Gerald Everett

Alohi Gilman

Will Grier

Jalen Guyton

Jaylinn Hawkins

Justin Hollins

Austin Johnson

Joshua Kelley

Dean Marlowe

Kenneth Murray, Jr.

Tanner Muse

Easton Stick

Cameron Tom

Nick Vannett

Nick Williams

UFA: Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.

Restricted Free Agents (RFA)

Blake Lynch

Amen Ogbongbemiga

RFA: A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)

Zack Bailey

Cameron Dicker

Keelan Doss

Raheem Layne

Foster Sarell