Which Chargers Players are Free Agents in 2024?

The Chargers 2023 regular season is in the books.
The Bolts, who went 5-12 and hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, are slated to have more than two dozen players become free agents this offseason.
Here are the 27 potential Chargers free agents in 2024:
Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)
Essang Bassey
Will Clapp
Michael Davis
Austin Ekeler
Alex Erickson
Gerald Everett
Alohi Gilman
Will Grier
Jalen Guyton
Jaylinn Hawkins
Justin Hollins
Austin Johnson
Joshua Kelley
Dean Marlowe
Kenneth Murray, Jr.
Tanner Muse
Easton Stick
Cameron Tom
Nick Vannett
Nick Williams
UFA: Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.
Restricted Free Agents (RFA)
Blake Lynch
Amen Ogbongbemiga
RFA: A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)
Zack Bailey
Cameron Dicker
Keelan Doss
Raheem Layne
Foster Sarell
ERFA: Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
