Why J.C. Jackson's Rehab is Top Storyline of Chargers Offseason

The Chargers 2023 offseason might not have been as splashy as the previous year, but that doesn't mean it wasn't impactful.
The majority of the roster will be the same this year for the Bolts, with the exception of a few additions like linebacker Eric Kendricks and the new draft class. This has allowed the team to continue to grow its chemistry and continuity.
But as much as the past few months have been quiet in comparison, one of the Chargers major developments this offseason is with cornerback J.C. Jackson — who has been working hard to get back on the field.
Jackson suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee in Week 7 of the 2022 season and has been rehabbing ever since in an effort to get back on the field.
When examining what was learned by each team this offseason, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano believes that Jackson's progression to get back on the field is a great sign for the Bolts heading into training camp — and also the biggest thing they learned.
Manzano wrote:
Jackson working on the side during mandatory minicamp and telling reporters that he's on track to play this season are good signs for a team in need of secondary help. Jackson is eight months removed from surgery to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee that forced him to miss the final 11 games of last season. Like the Jaguars, the Chargers were also quiet this offseason, but staying healthy might be all they need to make a deep postseason run.
Jackson spoke to reporters during minicamp and provided an update on his rehab process, noting that he was "right on track" with his recovery timeline. He hopes to continue to progress throughout training camp and is motivated to return the field soon.
The cornerback enters his second season with the Bolts after being one the team's biggest additions last offseason.
Whenever Jackson does return to the secondary, his impact will be felt not only on the back end, but throughout the entire defense as well. The positive development of Jackson and his recovery process has been huge this offseason for a Chargers team that has a lot of talent in all three phases.
