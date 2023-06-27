Why J.C. Jackson's Rehab is Top Storyline of Chargers Offseason

The Chargers 2023 offseason might not have been as splashy as the previous year, but that doesn't mean it wasn't impactful.

The majority of the roster will be the same this year for the Bolts, with the exception of a few additions like linebacker Eric Kendricks and the new draft class. This has allowed the team to continue to grow its chemistry and continuity.

But as much as the past few months have been quiet in comparison, one of the Chargers major developments this offseason is with cornerback J.C. Jackson — who has been working hard to get back on the field.

Jackson suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee in Week 7 of the 2022 season and has been rehabbing ever since in an effort to get back on the field.

When examining what was learned by each team this offseason, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano believes that Jackson's progression to get back on the field is a great sign for the Bolts heading into training camp — and also the biggest thing they learned.

Manzano wrote: