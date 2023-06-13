'I've Been Grinding': J.C. Jackson Provides Update on Rehab

Jackson admitted Tuesday that the early days on the field in powder blue didn't exactly go according to plan after he signed a multi-year contract last offseason.

A minor August ankle procedure meant Jackson missed two of the Chargers first three games in 2022. And when he did return to the field, he had ups and downs adjusting to a new system.

Then came a fluke injury and Jackson's 2022 season simply never materialized.

"I felt like [crap]. I hadn't done anything, got hurt and just got paid," Jackson said. "I still have to prove to my teammates and myself that I'm still 'Mr. INT.' I didn't do [anything] last year. I felt like [crap] and didn't feel good at all."

Staley said Tuesday that the Bolts expect Jackson to be his usual self once he does get back on the field.

"Fundamentally, we're asking him to do the things that he's done his whole career, just it's with us. I think it's just getting that comfort zone of being around the guys that you play with," Staley said. "It's not an individual sport. I think that people underestimate the transition for players because it's much more challenging in football to transition to a new team.

"I think you've seen it with quarterbacks that have transitioned to new teams. He is the player that we signed, we know that," Staley added. "I'm confident that in training camp, once he gets to working with his teammates, that he'll be able to showcase the real player that he is."

Based on Jackson's progress, the Bolts defense could be getting a big boost sooner rather than later.

"I expect myself to come out here and practice every day," Jackson said of his mentality. "That's how I'm taking it mentally — that I'm going to be ready for training camp, ready for Week 1. Whenever the doctors say I'm cleared, I'm going to be ready."