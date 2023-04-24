'He Looks Really Good': Chargers Hope J.C. Jackson Ready for Training Camp

There is good news on J.C. Jackson.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco held a pre-draft press conference Monday morning and offered a positive update on the Bolts cornerback.

Telesco was asked what kind of progress Jackson was making after suffering a torn patella tendon in Week 7 of the 2022 season.

"Really good. Really good. He looks great for where he is right now," Telesco said. "Now he's still got some ways to go but I saw him running in the weight room the other day on the treadmill. He looked really good.

"Hopefully that keeps progressing the same way," Telesco added.

Telesco later added that Jackson, who signed with the Bolts a little over a year ago in free agency, could be on the field by the time training camp rolls around.

"That's the hope, yeah," Telesco said. "We're still about three months from there, but that's the hope. Optimistic on that."

Jackson was working off to the side with a trainer last week when the Chargers began their voluntary offseason workout program.