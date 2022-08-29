Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

J.C. Jackson Ranked 20th on NFL's Top 100 List

Aug 28, 2022 at 05:43 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

J.C. Top100

The Chargers made one last addition to the NFL's Top 100 list Sunday afternoon.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson came in at No. 20 on the list, the highest ranking of his career. His selection also marked the eighth Bolts player to make the list the most among all NFL teams.

Jackson joined teammates Joey Bosa (No. 30), Keenan Allen (No. 35), Justin Herbert (No. 40), Austin Ekeler (No. 46), Corey Linsley (No. 60) and Rashawn Slater (No. 79) as Chargers players to make this year's list. With seven players in the Top 60, they also became the second team to ever achieve that feat.

Jackson has turned into one of the premier corners in the league in recent years. A Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro in 2021, he had a career-high 23 passes defended to go along with eight interceptions.

His peers at his position recognize his game and had high praise for Jackson.

"Another corner that I like is J.C. Jackson," Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II. "I think he's very underrated when it comes to cornerbacks and I'm not sure why."

"[He] just always finds a way to make a play on the ball. [He's] sticky in coverage," added Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Photos: J.C. Jackson + ⚡️⚡️⚡️

Check out some photos of Pro-Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson as the newest member of the Los Angeles Chargers

220317_JCJ_Gallery_001
1 / 36
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_002
2 / 36
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_003
3 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_004
4 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_006
5 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_005
6 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_007
7 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_008
8 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_009
9 / 36
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_010
10 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_011
11 / 36
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_012
12 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_014
13 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_013
14 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_015
15 / 36
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_016
16 / 36
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_024
17 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_017
18 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_022
19 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_025
20 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_019
21 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_026
22 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_027
23 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_028
24 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_029
25 / 36
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_030
26 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_018
27 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_032
28 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_033
29 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_021
30 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_034
31 / 36
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_036
32 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_037
33 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_038
34 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_039
35 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_JCJ_Gallery_040
36 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

With a league-high 25 interceptions over the last four years, Jackson has made a name for himself as one of the league's best ballhawks. Nicknamed "Mr. Interception", Jackson is a threat to create a turnover every time the ball is thrown to his side.

"I saw he changed his [Instagram] name to [@mr.int]. That's what it is, man, he makes plays," Texans wide receiver Chester Rogers said.

However, his footwork and instincts allow him to be much more than just an interception machine.

"He kind of just goes about his business and half of the field is just cut off," Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said. "The way he matches people's patterns, it's almost like he's a receiver out there."

Entering his first year with the Chargers, Jackson could have more opportunities to live up to his nickname as he will have Bosa and outside linebacker Khalil Mack creating pressure on the quarterback, plus other defensive standouts on the field with him.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Where Do Bolts Land in Preseason Power Rankings?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked leading into 2022 season

news

Don Coryell Eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class

The legendary coach is the sole Coach/Contributor candidate up for a spot in the 2023 Class.

news

Chargers Land at No. 2 Overall in ESPN's Position Group Rankings

Bolts lead edge rushers on Mike Clay's list; have seven different position groups in top 10

news

Joey Bosa Ranked 30th on NFL's Top 100 Players List

Allen, Herbert, James and Ekeler were also unveiled on list between Nos. 51-30 earlier Sunday

news

Top Tweets | Internet Reacts to Derwin James Jr.'s Contract Extension

See what the football world had to say after James signed a multi-year deal Wednesday morning

news

Mike Tannenbaum Projects Justin Herbert to be NFL MVP in 2022

ESPN Insider predicts big things are in store for quarterback, Chargers this upcoming season

news

Linsley Ranked 60th, Slater 79th on NFL's Top 100 Players List

The pair of Pro Bowl offensive linemen become the first Chargers players named to the annual list

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

news

Asante Samuel, Jr., Among NFL.com's CBs Poised for Breakout Season

2021 second-round pick among three cornerbacks on DeAngelo Hall's list

news

Chargers WR Josh Palmer Tabbed as NFL's No. 1 Under-The-Radar Breakout Player

Palmer, a 2021 third-round pick, had four touchdown catches as a rookie

news

Justin Herbert Among Top 10 NFL Players in Merch Sales

Chargers QB among seven quarterbacks in top tier of preseason product data

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

Latest News
Advertising