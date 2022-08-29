J.C. Jackson Ranked 20th on NFL's Top 100 List

The Chargers made one last addition to the NFL's Top 100 list Sunday afternoon.
Cornerback J.C. Jackson came in at No. 20 on the list, the highest ranking of his career. His selection also marked the eighth Bolts player to make the list the most among all NFL teams.
Jackson joined teammates Joey Bosa (No. 30), Keenan Allen (No. 35), Justin Herbert (No. 40), Austin Ekeler (No. 46), Corey Linsley (No. 60) and Rashawn Slater (No. 79) as Chargers players to make this year's list. With seven players in the Top 60, they also became the second team to ever achieve that feat.
Jackson has turned into one of the premier corners in the league in recent years. A Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro in 2021, he had a career-high 23 passes defended to go along with eight interceptions.
His peers at his position recognize his game and had high praise for Jackson.
"Another corner that I like is J.C. Jackson," Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II. "I think he's very underrated when it comes to cornerbacks and I'm not sure why."
"[He] just always finds a way to make a play on the ball. [He's] sticky in coverage," added Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell.
With a league-high 25 interceptions over the last four years, Jackson has made a name for himself as one of the league's best ballhawks. Nicknamed "Mr. Interception", Jackson is a threat to create a turnover every time the ball is thrown to his side.
"I saw he changed his [Instagram] name to [@mr.int]. That's what it is, man, he makes plays," Texans wide receiver Chester Rogers said.
However, his footwork and instincts allow him to be much more than just an interception machine.
"He kind of just goes about his business and half of the field is just cut off," Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said. "The way he matches people's patterns, it's almost like he's a receiver out there."
Entering his first year with the Chargers, Jackson could have more opportunities to live up to his nickname as he will have Bosa and outside linebacker Khalil Mack creating pressure on the quarterback, plus other defensive standouts on the field with him.
