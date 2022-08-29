J.C. Jackson Ranked 20th on NFL's Top 100 List

The Chargers made one last addition to the NFL's Top 100 list Sunday afternoon.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson came in at No. 20 on the list, the highest ranking of his career. His selection also marked the eighth Bolts player to make the list the most among all NFL teams.

Jackson joined teammates Joey Bosa (No. 30), Keenan Allen (No. 35), Justin Herbert (No. 40), Austin Ekeler (No. 46), Corey Linsley (No. 60) and Rashawn Slater (No. 79) as Chargers players to make this year's list. With seven players in the Top 60, they also became the second team to ever achieve that feat.

Jackson has turned into one of the premier corners in the league in recent years. A Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro in 2021, he had a career-high 23 passes defended to go along with eight interceptions.

His peers at his position recognize his game and had high praise for Jackson.

"Another corner that I like is J.C. Jackson," Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II. "I think he's very underrated when it comes to cornerbacks and I'm not sure why."