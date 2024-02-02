How to Watch: Chargers GM Joe Hortiz's Introductory Press Conference

The Bolts have found their new general manager.

The Chargers on January 30 agreed to terms with Joe Hortiz as the new GM. He joins the Bolts after spending 26 years working his way up in the Ravens organization, most recently holding the position of Director of Player Personnel for the last five seasons.

Hortiz's introductory press conference will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m., marking the first time he will speak to the media as the Chargers General Manager.

DATE/TIME

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Press conference is set for 11 a.m. (PT)

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE

The introductory press conference will be live streamed on the Chargers website and the Chargers App (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conference is about to start).

The press conference will also be live streamed on the Chargers Facebook page.