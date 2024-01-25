How to Watch: Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh's Introductory Press Conference

The Jim Harbaugh era has begun in Los Angeles.
The Chargers on January 24 agreed to terms with Jim Harbaugh as head coach, marking the return to the NFL for the former Bolts quarterback. He rejoins the Bolts after spending the past nine years at his alma mater as head football coach for the University of Michigan.
Harbaugh's introductory press conference will be held at the YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium, the first time he will speak to the media as the Chargers Head Coach.
DATE/TIME
- Thursday, February 1, 2024
- Press conference is set for 1:00 p.m. (PT)
WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE
The introductory press conference will be live streamed on the Chargers website and the Chargers App (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conference is about to start).
The press conference will also be live streamed on the Chargers Facebook page.
Following the press conference, it will also available on demand following on the website, app and on the Chargers YouTube page.
