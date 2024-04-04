Why Joining the Bolts was a 'No-Brainer' for Hayden Hurst

Although it's the first time Hurst has ever played on a team coached by Jim Harbaugh, he feels like he has some familiarity to the family's coaching philosophy.

The tight end began his NFL career with John Harbaugh and now continues his football journey with the younger Harbaugh on the Bolts.

He described the two brothers as "very similar" in terms of their approach to the game and expressed his excitement to work under his new head coach, as he has left an impression on him from the very first phone call the two shared.

"He's just very positive," Hurst said of Jim Harbaugh. "A lot of coaches make this about themselves and their egos get in the way. But with him, he just wants to win, and he wants the guys to get better. He wants guys to get healthy. He wants guys to have success.

"Even in meetings, I've met him over the phone, but just seeing him in-person, how eccentric he is in meetings — he's getting up, he's showing guys how to do stuff. It just makes it fun because I think we all know that this can be a really, really long season if you don't have the right people in place, it can kind of drag along," Hurst added. "But, if you have a guy like that in the building who's just enthusiastic about football and wants to win, then that's infectious."

One thing clear to Hurst from the jump on Harbaugh's team?

The team wants to be one of the most physical teams in the NFL.

"100 percent," Hurst said. "You can read it word-for-word off the PowerPoints. It's the Harbaugh mentality.

"Like I said, I played for John in Baltimore for two years and it's the same sort of ideology," Hurst continued. "We want to out-physical teams, we want teams to fear us, we want teams to end up giving up in the fourth quarter, where we're just hitting our stride.