Training Camp Takeaways: Derwin James Puts Exclamation Point on Joint Practices With 49ers

Staley noted that it's "important to join up with the right team" for joint practices, adding that playing against a club with a different type of style prepares you for what's ahead during an NFL season.

"You also want to measure yourself against somebody really good, and they're really good," he said. "The work that we were able to get in, and collaborating with their staff to create really good practice scripts. I was really impressed with the environment out here. There was a lot of high-level ball out on this field."

For Justin Herbert, who – like James – won't play in the preseason, the practices against San Francisco may have been his most important work of the summer. Herbert benefits from going up against the likes of Bosa and James daily, but if ever there was an environment that mimicked what to expect in Week 1 at Washington, Thursday and Friday was it.