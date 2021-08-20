Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Training Camp Takeaways: Derwin James Puts Exclamation Point on Joint Practices With 49ers

Aug 20, 2021 at 04:35 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
FTP_Derwin_INT

Derwin James called game.

With day two of joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers coming to a close, the All-Pro safety – guarding fellow All-Pro tight end George Kittle in 11-on-11 – picked off Jimmy Garoppolo in the red zone and went the other way for a pick-six. For the Chargers, it was the exclamation point on a productive pair of days against an opponent that's expected by many to be NFC contenders.

"That's a special matchup," head coach Brandon Staley said of James vs. Kittle. "It's been fun to see those guys go head-to-head the last couple of days. They're two of the best in the entire league — not just at their positions, they're two of the best players in the NFL.

"To see that competition, both in the passing game and in the run game, it was a great environment out there. That was a big-time play."

Pro Bowl outside linebacker Joey Bosa and James have played in only 12 regular-season games together since the 2018 season. Bosa told reporters that it feels so long since the two have teamed up. Perhaps the end of Friday's practice was a preview of what to expect in 2021.

"I love looking at pictures of us both flying up on the edge together," Bosa said. "It's a scary sight. I always say he is one of the best in the league. I truly believe that in any position, honestly, he is one of the most gifted athletes I have ever seen. His energy is unbelievable. To see him out there happy and healthy, it's great."

On the interception, Staley credited James with anticipating the route after Kittle "got him in seven-on-seven on a similar sort of stem." It was a matchup emblematic of the last two days of intense competition between first-, second- and third-teamers alike.

Related Links

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 17

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers at Chargers Training Camp 2021.

210820_TCgallery_004
1 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_001
2 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_002
3 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_005
4 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_003
5 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_006
6 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_007
7 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_008
8 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_009
9 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_010
10 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_014
11 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_011
12 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_012
13 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_013
14 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_016
15 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_015
16 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_017
17 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_018
18 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_019
19 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_020
20 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_021
21 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_022
22 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_023
23 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_024
24 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_025
25 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_026
26 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_028
27 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_027
28 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_029
29 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_031
30 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_030
31 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_032
32 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_034
33 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_033
34 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_035
35 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_036
36 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_037
37 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_038
38 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_039
39 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_040
40 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_041
41 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_042
42 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_045
43 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_043
44 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_044
45 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_047
46 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_046
47 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_048
48 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_049
49 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_050
50 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_051
51 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_052
52 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_053
53 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_054
54 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_055
55 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_056
56 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_057
57 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_058
58 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_059
59 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_060
60 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_061
61 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_062
62 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_063
63 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_064
64 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_065
65 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_066
66 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_067
67 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_068
68 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_069
69 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_070
70 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_071
71 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_076
72 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_074
73 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_073
74 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_075
75 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_072
76 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_077
77 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_078
78 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_079
79 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_080
80 / 87
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_081
81 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_082
82 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_083
83 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_084
84 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_085
85 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_086
86 / 87
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210820_TCgallery_087
87 / 87
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Staley noted that it's "important to join up with the right team" for joint practices, adding that playing against a club with a different type of style prepares you for what's ahead during an NFL season.

"You also want to measure yourself against somebody really good, and they're really good," he said. "The work that we were able to get in, and collaborating with their staff to create really good practice scripts. I was really impressed with the environment out here. There was a lot of high-level ball out on this field."

For Justin Herbert, who – like James – won't play in the preseason, the practices against San Francisco may have been his most important work of the summer. Herbert benefits from going up against the likes of Bosa and James daily, but if ever there was an environment that mimicked what to expect in Week 1 at Washington, Thursday and Friday was it.

"As long as I get the reps in at practice, that's what's most important," Herbert said. "Those reps out there today are super valuable, and I've been able to learn so much going against the 49ers. Even going against our defense, being able to get those reps is huge for me."

Odds and Ends

  • Staley said that Easton Stick will start Sunday's preseason game against the 49ers. Chase Daniel will play the second half.
  • Stick and 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance combined for a 66-3 record as starters at North Dakota State. The two will share a field Sunday at SoFi Stadium. "The year I was with him, he worked his tail off," Stick said of Lance. "You can tell that he really loved football and wanted to be great at it. He's a really unique guy. Just his ability to connect with people and lead is pretty special. I am happy for him getting his opportunity and excited to see where that goes. It has been really cool to be out here at the same field and being able to chat with him."
  • Rookie offensive tackle Rashawn Slater missed both days of joint practices and will not play against San Francisco. OT Bryan Bulaga did not practice Friday and OT Trey Pipkins was excused for the birth of his child. Whether other veteran offensive linemen play against the Niners is to be determined. "We're going to work through that tonight and see where we're at," Staley said. "With [G] Matt [Feiler] and [G] Oday [Aboushi], specifically, we're going to see where they're at physically, and then we'll make that determination for Sunday."
  • Tight end Donald Parham Jr. (tailbone) did not practice Friday. Staley said he had a good practice on Thursday and that the injury is nothing to be concerned about. Fullback Gabe Nabers (knee) also did not practice. "Gabe has played a lot for us," Staley said. "He's had a really, really, really good camp — he's been one of our top performers on special teams. He had a good practice yesterday. He just had some swelling. Making sure that's calm."
  • Herbert on rookie wide receiver Josh Palmer: "He's a very physical guy. He's fast. He's able to go up and get the ball. I think he's talented and he wants to get better. He comes out here every day with me to throw routes and catch. Sometimes I have to tell him, 'Hey, it's time to get off the field, you have a game this Sunday.' He's done a great job, and he's picking it up quickly."

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Takeaways From the First Joint Practice With the 49ers

"I feel like we came out here and competed.  There was a lot of energy on both sides, but I feel like we got better today."
news

What Are the Chargers Looking To Get Out of the Joint Practices With the 49ers?

"We're going up against a good ball club, and I think it's gonna force our hand, it's gonna force their hand a little bit. Everybody's gonna wanna play at their highest level going up against another ball club."
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies

"I thought that they played well the other night. I really like where that class is."
news

Five Players Who Stood Out in the Chargers' Preseason Opener

Linebacker Kyzir White had four first-half tackles, including a TFL that forced a punt in the opening quarter.
news

Why Justin Herbert and Derwin James Will Not Play in the 2021 Preseason

Head coach Brandon Staley said several other starters won't see any game action in August.
news

Top Takeaways from the Kicking Competition

"It's competition.  It's why you play the game. It's part of why you like football, why you love being in sports; the competition always brings out the best in people."
news

An Update on the Chargers Defense Two Weeks Into Training Camp

"We like the way that we do things here and I think that the players are feeling the same."
news

The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies

"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
news

What to Watch this Weekend: Chargers Running Back Competition Heats Up

"As we start working in pads, it's going to be huge to evaluate how we're doing, but I'm very encouraged so far."
news

How LBs Drue Tranquill, Kenneth Murray Complement Each Other in New Defensive Scheme

"You want as many complete players as possible and I think Drue and Kenneth are complete linebackers."
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."

From Our Partners

video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 15

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifteenth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Chargers signed OLB Davin Bellamy and released QB KJ Costello and TE Matt Seybert.
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies

"I thought that they played well the other night. I really like where that class is."
news

Chargers Sign Matt Overton

The Los Angeles Chargers signed long snapper Matt Overton.
news

Chargers Release Three Players 

The Los Angeles Chargers released WR Michael Bandy, P Lachlan Edwards and K Alex Kessman.
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Take Down Rams

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 13-6, win over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Preseason Victory Over the Rams

Hear what the Bolts had to say after the 13-6 victory over the Rams.
news

10 Insights: What You Need to Know Ahead of Chargers vs. Rams

Asante Samuel Jr. is one of several rookies making their NFL debut on Saturday night.
video

Jerry O'Connell Joins Chargers Weekly

Chris Hayre is joined by NFL Media national insider Ian Rapoport (0:11), actor and Chargers fan Jerry O'Connell (9:01), NFL insider Adam Caplan (28:53), and ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler (41:46) from Chargers training camp.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 12

Take a look at some of the best photos from the twelfth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' first preseason game of 2021 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:00pm PT.
video

Chargers Fans Happy to Be Back at SoFi for Fan Fest Practice

The Bolt Fam took over SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chargers hold one of their Training Camp practices in front of fans as the team gears up for their first preseason game against the Rams on Saturday.
news

The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies

"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Chris Okoye and KJ Sails

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 8

Take a look at some of the best photos from the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Chargers Gaming Tournaments Coming Soon

Esports Entertainment Group is the Chargers' official esports tournament platform provider. Esports Entertainment Group will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Click here to register here to learn more about upcoming tournaments!
video

Between 2 Kegs: Jalen Guyton vs. Shawne Merriman

On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 5

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
Latest News
Advertising