Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

Bandy signed with the Bolts earlier this offseason and spent most of training camp with the team. He saw action on eight offensive snaps in last week's win over the Rams before being waived earlier this week. Bandy played two seasons of The Spring League with the Conquerors, tying for the team lead in receptions this past year. He was a two-time FCS All-America selection at the University of San Diego, finishing his career as one of the most decorated receivers in program history.