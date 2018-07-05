Evaluating the Offensive Line with OL Coach Pat Meyer

Chargers.com: Russell Okung had another Pro Bowl season last year. What is it about Russell that's made him so successful in this league?

Meyer: The way he goes about the game, in studying it, and not (relaxing) with how he's done already in the past. He always wants to find new ways to attack a defender. Just a student of the game. He is a very cerebral guy. He studies it and breaks it down. That, to me, is his number one (quality). Obviously, he's got good athleticism, length, strength and is powerful. But the way he goes about studying the game, dissecting it and breaking it down, makes him special.

Chargers.com: Another veteran is Joe Barksdale. How appreciative are you of the right tackle and what he brings to the team?

Meyer: We're very appreciative. Joe comes to work every day and works hard to refine his skills, too. I still think his best days are ahead of him. He's healthy and he's still young. He's long, heavy and smart. He works hard at his game, so it's awesome having him on one side, Russell on the other and Pouncey in the middle. To have those veterans around the younger guys competing (at guard), it's great.

Chargers.com: One younger guy a lot of fans are eager to see is Forrest Lamp. How is he feeling, and what is your plan for acclimating him as quickly as possible?

Meyer: He looks like he's getting healthier and healthier. He'll be one of those guys competing inside. But he's a rookie, really. We'll just work him in there and get him practicing. See how he handles it. Try not to get him in there too quickly because you don't want a young guy to get in there and break his confidence, either. So as soon as he's (healthy), we'll start working him in individual until he gets the techniques down again. Once he gets that down, the game speed down, he'll be out there to compete and we'll start (working) him in. Hopefully he gets the chance to compete for a job.

Chargers.com: Looking back at Dan Feeney from last year, how different is it for him? Do you see that confidence there in him now that he has experience under his belt?

Meyer: Oh yeah! The game slows down for him now more than it did. He's relying on basic instinct now knowing what the true game speed is like. Now he has the mindset that he knows his assignments, and the game becomes easier. But, he's still young. He's learning every day, going through it, getting muscle memory and dissecting (techniques) until it becomes second nature to him.

Chargers.com: Michael Schofield has been working at guard this spring. Do you still see him as a swing tackle, too?

Meyer: He can play wherever. When you can play multiple positions up front, your value becomes a lot higher, obviously. If you are a starter, you're a starter. Then you're fine-tuning your skills at that position. Right now, Michael has been playing guard, but if in a game we get in a pinch, he's a guy that we can fluctuate between inside and outside. It was great to bring him back.

Chargers.com: As a rookie, Spencer Pulley worked his way into the rotation. Last year he started all 16 games, but with Pouncey coming in, he's obviously not starting. How did he react to that and how's he been this offseason?

Meyer: He was great with that, and he bought into what we're trying to do there. All the guys in the room have, which makes my job easier. Obviously, he was disappointed, but he never showed it. He is proving that he can play guard and is a guy who is going to make this roster. He's been 100-percent professional, and his work ethic's been awesome. That's what you want. You want the guys that are big, heavy and can move their feet. But, it's the guys who are smart, tough and coachable you (need). And then you can work around their strengths and weaknesses.

Chargers.com: How has Scott Quessenberry come along since we drafted him in the fifth round?