Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Evaluating the Offensive Line with OL Coach Pat Meyer

Jul 05, 2018 at 02:35 PM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

070318_EvalOL_CMS

Over the coming weeks, we'll be checking in with the Chargers' position coaches and coordinators to get the inside scoop. We continue with OL Coach Pat Meyer.

Previous Evaluations

Evaluating the Quarterbacks
Evaluating the Defensive Line
Evaluating the Veteran Wide Receivers
Evaluating the Young Wide Receivers
Evaluating the Tight Ends
Evaluating the Running Backs

Chargers.com: We usually start off discussing the position in general terms, but with so many offensive linemen, let's just get right into the individual players. Arguably the biggest addition to the team this year is Mike Pouncey. How important was it to bring him in, and what has he brought to the team?

Meyer: It was very important. Anytime you can get a veteran like that who has played in a lot of ball games, and played very, very well for many years, it's important. From a leadership standpoint and an attitude standpoint, and just the way he comes and works every day, he's (inspiring). He's the first one to come in here every day. When you get here in the morning, he's already in the weight room. He's in there at 6:00am or prior to that when he doesn't have to be. So, just that is important. His demeanor and mentality has brought a lot to us. He's helping a lot of the young guys seeing how he works.

Chargers.com: Russell Okung had another Pro Bowl season last year. What is it about Russell that's made him so successful in this league?

Meyer: The way he goes about the game, in studying it, and not (relaxing) with how he's done already in the past. He always wants to find new ways to attack a defender. Just a student of the game. He is a very cerebral guy. He studies it and breaks it down. That, to me, is his number one (quality). Obviously, he's got good athleticism, length, strength and is powerful. But the way he goes about studying the game, dissecting it and breaking it down, makes him special.

Chargers.com: Another veteran is Joe Barksdale. How appreciative are you of the right tackle and what he brings to the team?

Meyer: We're very appreciative. Joe comes to work every day and works hard to refine his skills, too. I still think his best days are ahead of him. He's healthy and he's still young. He's long, heavy and smart. He works hard at his game, so it's awesome having him on one side, Russell on the other and Pouncey in the middle. To have those veterans around the younger guys competing (at guard), it's great.

Chargers.com: One younger guy a lot of fans are eager to see is Forrest Lamp. How is he feeling, and what is your plan for acclimating him as quickly as possible?

Meyer: He looks like he's getting healthier and healthier. He'll be one of those guys competing inside. But he's a rookie, really. We'll just work him in there and get him practicing. See how he handles it. Try not to get him in there too quickly because you don't want a young guy to get in there and break his confidence, either. So as soon as he's (healthy), we'll start working him in individual until he gets the techniques down again. Once he gets that down, the game speed down, he'll be out there to compete and we'll start (working) him in. Hopefully he gets the chance to compete for a job.

Chargers.com: Looking back at Dan Feeney from last year, how different is it for him? Do you see that confidence there in him now that he has experience under his belt?

Meyer: Oh yeah! The game slows down for him now more than it did. He's relying on basic instinct now knowing what the true game speed is like. Now he has the mindset that he knows his assignments, and the game becomes easier. But, he's still young. He's learning every day, going through it, getting muscle memory and dissecting (techniques) until it becomes second nature to him.

Chargers.com: Michael Schofield has been working at guard this spring. Do you still see him as a swing tackle, too?

Meyer: He can play wherever. When you can play multiple positions up front, your value becomes a lot higher, obviously. If you are a starter, you're a starter. Then you're fine-tuning your skills at that position. Right now, Michael has been playing guard, but if in a game we get in a pinch, he's a guy that we can fluctuate between inside and outside. It was great to bring him back.

Chargers.com: As a rookie, Spencer Pulley worked his way into the rotation. Last year he started all 16 games, but with Pouncey coming in, he's obviously not starting. How did he react to that and how's he been this offseason?

Meyer: He was great with that, and he bought into what we're trying to do there. All the guys in the room have, which makes my job easier. Obviously, he was disappointed, but he never showed it. He is proving that he can play guard and is a guy who is going to make this roster. He's been 100-percent professional, and his work ethic's been awesome. That's what you want. You want the guys that are big, heavy and can move their feet. But, it's the guys who are smart, tough and coachable you (need). And then you can work around their strengths and weaknesses.

Chargers.com: How has Scott Quessenberry come along since we drafted him in the fifth round?

Meyer: It was only OTAs and minicamp, and the live bullets haven't happened, but he is extremely football intelligent. He's tough. He's learned techniques very quickly. Things that have been different for him. He obviously was well-coached in the past, but things are different now. He's adapted to it fairly quickly. As of right now, he's in the mix to not only earn a roster spot, but possibly compete to be in the mix inside.

Chargers.com: Sam Tevi wasn't an offensive lineman until a few years ago. What does the future look like for him?

Meyer: Sam is powerful. He's a real powerful kid. He has good feet and athleticism, but he's what I consider playing heavy. When he hits somebody, they feel it. When he hits you, you can't see it. He moves people. He has that lower body power. Again, talking about swing tackle, he's a swing tackle too, now. He can play right and he can play left. He's learning. His work ethic and approach to the game has changed since he got here from the beginning to now. That's in terms of his study habits and becoming a pro. Everything from his weight room habits to his on the field habits. He's improved immensely. If he keeps doing that, and keeps improving, then he has a chance to at some point either get in the games and play, or end up being a starter. He's a smart kid and knows the answers. Now it's about applying it to the game, which he's really, really improved on a bunch.

Chargers.com: Cole Toner and Brett Boyko are two guys who spent most of last year on the practice squad. What is it they specifically need to do in order to make the 53 right out of training camp?

Meyer: Like any of them, they need to show on film that they can do this. That they deserve to be on this team. We have a great room, but they can't all stay. So it's competing and showing they can do it in a game situation. The preseason games, it's showing that they can hold up and play multiple positions. If you're not a starter, you have to be able to play multiple positions. If you are only a one-position backup, your value goes way down. So they need to be able to play multiple positions, go out and perform.

Chargers.com: Finally, there are a number of undrafted free agents. How have they been coming along?

Meyer: They've been good. (Zachary) Crabtree, (Zach) Golditch, Trent Scott, Chris Durant; they're all rookies, so everything is new for them. So, it's just learning. But from day one of OTAs to the end of minicamp, you could see major improvements in these guys. Which you should. They're starting to get it. So, it just comes down to staying healthy and learning. When it comes to the line, you can't get enough good ones. But when you get good ones, you can't keep them all. So, it will come down to training camp and the preseason.

Meet the Chargers 90-Man Roster

Take a look at the entire Bolts roster leading into 2018 Preseason.

1 WR Justice Liggins
1 / 89

1 WR Justice Liggins

2 P Shane Tripucka
2 / 89

2 P Shane Tripucka

3 QB Geno Smith
3 / 89

3 QB Geno Smith

4 K Roberto Aguayo
4 / 89

4 K Roberto Aguayo

5 WR Nelson Spruce
5 / 89

5 WR Nelson Spruce

6 K Caleb Sturgis
6 / 89

6 K Caleb Sturgis

7 QB Cardale Jones
7 / 89

7 QB Cardale Jones

8 P Drew Kaser
8 / 89

8 P Drew Kaser

9 QB Nic Shimonek
9 / 89

9 QB Nic Shimonek

10 WR Artavis Scott
10 / 89

10 WR Artavis Scott

11 WR Geremy Davis
11 / 89

11 WR Geremy Davis

12 WR Travis Benjamin
12 / 89

12 WR Travis Benjamin

13 WR Keenan Allen
13 / 89

13 WR Keenan Allen

15 WR Andre Patton
14 / 89

15 WR Andre Patton

16 WR Tyrell Williams
15 / 89

16 WR Tyrell Williams

17 QB Philip Rivers
16 / 89

17 QB Philip Rivers

20 CB Desmond King
17 / 89

20 CB Desmond King

23-Richards
18 / 89
#23 CB Jeff Richards
24 CB Trevor Williams
19 / 89

24 CB Trevor Williams

25 S Rayshawn Jenkins
20 / 89

25 S Rayshawn Jenkins

26 CB Casey Hayward
21 / 89

26 CB Casey Hayward

28 RB Melvin Gordon III
22 / 89

28 RB Melvin Gordon III

29 CB Craig Mager
23 / 89

29 CB Craig Mager

30 RB Austin Ekeler
24 / 89

30 RB Austin Ekeler

31 S Adrian Phillips
25 / 89

31 S Adrian Phillips

32 RB Justin Jackson
26 / 89

32 RB Justin Jackson

33 S Derwin James
27 / 89

33 S Derwin James

34 FB Derek Watt
28 / 89

34 FB Derek Watt

35 DB Micah Hannemann
29 / 89

35 DB Micah Hannemann

Tony Dejak/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
35 RB Russell Hansbrough
30 / 89

35 RB Russell Hansbrough

36 CB Brandon Facyson
31 / 89

36 CB Brandon Facyson

37 S Jahleel Addae
32 / 89

37 S Jahleel Addae

38 CB B.J. Clay
33 / 89

38 CB B.J. Clay

38 RB Detrez Newsome
34 / 89

38 RB Detrez Newsome

39 DB Tony Brown
35 / 89

39 DB Tony Brown

40 FB Anthony Manzo-Lewis
36 / 89

40 FB Anthony Manzo-Lewis

41 CB Marcus Edmond
37 / 89

41 CB Marcus Edmond

41 WR Je'Ron Hamm
38 / 89

41 WR Je'Ron Hamm

Daniel Gluskoter
42 RB Terrell Watson
39 / 89

42 RB Terrell Watson

42 CB Channing Stribling
40 / 89

42 CB Channing Stribling

43 CB Michael Davis
41 / 89

43 CB Michael Davis

44 LB Kyzir White
42 / 89

44 LB Kyzir White

45 S A.J. Hendy
43 / 89

45 S A.J. Hendy

46 DE Chris Landrum
44 / 89

46 DE Chris Landrum

Alex Gallardo
47 LS Mike Windt
45 / 89

47 LS Mike Windt

48 LB Nick Dzubnar
46 / 89

48 LB Nick Dzubnar

50 ILB Hayes Pullard
47 / 89

50 ILB Hayes Pullard

51 OLB Kyle Emanuel
48 / 89

51 OLB Kyle Emanuel

52 LB Denzel Perryman
49 / 89

52 LB Denzel Perryman

53 C Mike Pouncey
50 / 89

53 C Mike Pouncey

54 DE Melvin Ingram III
51 / 89

54 DE Melvin Ingram III

57 OLB Jatavis Brown
52 / 89

57 OLB Jatavis Brown

58 LB Uchenna Nwosu
53 / 89

58 LB Uchenna Nwosu

59 LB D'Juan Hines
54 / 89

59 LB D'Juan Hines

61 C-G Scott Quessenberry
55 / 89

61 C-G Scott Quessenberry

62 OL Chris Durant
56 / 89

62 OL Chris Durant

64 C-G Cole Toner
57 / 89

64 C-G Cole Toner

65 OL Zack Golditch
58 / 89

65 OL Zack Golditch

66 G Dan Feeney
59 / 89

66 G Dan Feeney

67 G Brett Boyko
60 / 89

67 G Brett Boyko

68 T Trent Scott
61 / 89

68 T Trent Scott

69 T Sam Tevi
62 / 89

69 T Sam Tevi

70 DL Steven Richardson
63 / 89

70 DL Steven Richardson

71 NT Damion Square
64 / 89

71 NT Damion Square

72 T Joe Barksdale
65 / 89

72 T Joe Barksdale

73 C-G Spencer Pulley
66 / 89

73 C-G Spencer Pulley

74 G Erick Wren
67 / 89

74 G Erick Wren

Charlie Neibergall
75 G Michael Schofield III
68 / 89

75 G Michael Schofield III

76 T Russell Okung
69 / 89

76 T Russell Okung

77 G Forrest Lamp
70 / 89

77 G Forrest Lamp

78 DT Marcus Hardison
71 / 89

78 DT Marcus Hardison

Scott Boehm
80 TE Sean Culkin
72 / 89

80 TE Sean Culkin

81 WR Mike Williams
73 / 89

81 WR Mike Williams

82 TE Cole Hunt
74 / 89

82 TE Cole Hunt

83 TE Braedon Bowman
75 / 89

83 TE Braedon Bowman

84 WR Dylan Cantrell
76 / 89

84 WR Dylan Cantrell

87 TE Ben Johnson
77 / 89

87 TE Ben Johnson

88 TE Virgil Green
78 / 89

88 TE Virgil Green

89 WR J.J. Jones
79 / 89

89 WR J.J. Jones

90 DE Whitney Richardson
80 / 89

90 DE Whitney Richardson

91 DL Justin Jones
81 / 89

91 DL Justin Jones

92 NT Brandon Mebane
82 / 89

92 NT Brandon Mebane

93 DE Darius Philon
83 / 89

93 DE Darius Philon

94 DT Corey Liuget
84 / 89

94 DT Corey Liuget

95 DL Bijhon Jackson
85 / 89

95 DL Bijhon Jackson

96 LB Kyle Coleman
86 / 89

96 LB Kyle Coleman

Ryan Kang
97 DE Patrick Afriyie
87 / 89

97 DE Patrick Afriyie

98 DE Isaac Rochell
88 / 89

98 DE Isaac Rochell

99 DE Joey Bosa
89 / 89

99 DE Joey Bosa

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Chargers' 2018 training camp schedule is official, so mark your calendars to watch the Bolts prepare for the upcoming season! The team will hold 14 practices open to the public between July 28 and August 23. For more information, please visit www.chargers.com/camp.

Related Content

news

Submit Your Questions for Chargers Mailbag

Ask Ricky Henne anything that is on your mind about the Bolts!
news

Practice Report: Top Takeaways from First Day of Chargers Camp

The Chargers Camp practice report is your one-stop shop for top plays, quotes, notes and more each day throughout the summer.
news

Mike Williams Makes Training Camp Debut

The second-year receiver missed all of camp last season.
news

Heartbroken Teammates React to Jason Verrett's Achilles Injury

"We'll be praying for him and we'll be out there for him."
news

Jason Verrett Suffers Torn Achilles Tendon

The cornerback will receive further testing on Saturday.
news

Win A VIP Chargers Camp Experience

Enter today to attend camp in style.
news

Tom Telesco Opens Up on Eve of Training Camp

Telesco shared insight on the state of the team before the start of camp.
news

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila Using Personal Experience to Create "Parkour 4 Parkinson's"

Gbaja-Biamila has become an advocate for raising awareness about the disease after his father was diagnosed.
news

10 Chargers to Watch at Training Camp

We've previewed 10 of the most intriguing storylines, now here are 10 players to keep your eye on at Chargers Camp.
news

2018 Training Camp Preview: Safeties

As we near the start of training camp on July 28, we'll preview each position for the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

10 Things to Watch: Rookie Watch

With training camp on the horizon, we'll preview 10 of the most intriguing storylines to watch for when the Bolts kick things off on July 28.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's Five Chargers to Keep an Eye on at Training Camp

The Chargers' radio color analyst weighs in with five Bolts to watch at training camp.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising