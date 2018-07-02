Evaluating the Tight Ends with TE Coach Rip Scherer

Over the coming weeks, we'll be checking in with the Chargers' position coaches and coordinators to get the inside scoop. We continue with TE Coach Rip Scherer.

Chargers.com: This is obviously your first year with the Chargers, and you were dealt a setback early with Hunter Henry's injury. Overall, how would you assess your first few months with the team?

Scherer: Everything about the spring for me and the tight ends was positive with the obvious setback of Hunter Henry's injury. That was really disappointing and devastating because it impacts our team, but also because he's such a great young guy. You hate to see anything like that happen to anybody, let alone a guy that is as good a person as he is. That will impact us, but I was proud of the way the rest of the unit stepped up and took the challenge. They grabbed the bull by the horns so to speak, and just plowed forward. I think we have a good group. Not a lot of experience, but great guys who I think eventually can make some contributions.

Chargers.com: Whenever I talk to a tight end, he usually ends up saying how it's the most cerebral position outside of quarterback. They have to know all the protections, run game, routes as a pass catcher and so on. How do you go about divvying up those responsibilities, as well as the need to hammer home the importance of learning this system to a room that, as you mentioned, is pretty young?

Scherer: I think having come from a quarterback background, and a coaching quarterback background, most of my career, it's really a positive and helps me in that regard. I basically coach the tight end position through the eyes of the quarterback. Now, that's also taking into consideration the fundamentals of the run game and blocking that is involved there. So, I think you have to parcel out the different areas of responsibility. The physicality and the toughness involved in the run game with the athleticism required as a pass protector against edge rushers, which are the elite rushers typically on everybody else's defense. And then, the pass catcher (in the) open field athleticism that is required to be an integral receiver in our passing game. So from a mental standpoint it is very similar to the quarterback. From a physical standpoint, each one of them has to give it his own attention. They have to know you can't shortchange one aspect of it to focus on another. They have to be equally proficient in all three areas.

Chargers.com: You mentioned Hunter's injury earlier. How did the room react and rally around that news?

Scherer: A lot of those guys are very close to him personally. Professionally, in the short period of time I've been here, he stepped up as the leader in the room. He has the most experience, but (more so) he has a positive, strong presence about himself as well. But by the same token, our guys realized that we have to pick up and move on. We can't wallow in self-pity or use that as an excuse. I challenged our guys because I'm sure the perception on the outside is, 'Well, they have a big question mark. They lost a really good tight end. What's going to happen?' I think if you have a room of prideful guys, they will capitalize on that and accept that challenge of taking somebody's misfortune and try to turn it into as much of a positive as we can by each guy in the room accepting the responsibility to be the absolute best they can be.

Chargers.com: Virgil Green is the veteran in the group, but this is his first year with the team. What have you seen from him since he got here?