Which Chargers Player was ESPN's Surprise Offseason Standout?

And it hasn't gone unnoticed.

ESPN's NFL Nation reporters recently released their pick for a surprise offseason standout of each team and the pick for the Bolts was Parham, who made some big plays during the 7-on-7 drills throughout the offseason.

ESPN's Lindsay Thiry, who picked Parham, wrote:

The Chargers were expected to add a tight end in the draft, but after three days and seven picks, none was selected. Coach Brandon Staley at the time expressed confidence in the ability of Parham… Parham spent significant time sidelined last season because of a hamstring injury but flashed during 7-on-7 play at the Bolts' two-day minicamp, highlighted by a deep catch down the sideline from quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert was asked about 6-foot-8 Parham's impact on the offense at the conclusion of minicamp:

"He moves so well for his height," Herbert said. "He's been able to make plays over the past couple of years. It's always a bonus for your team when he's out on the field. His catch radius is huge."

Parham played in just six games last regular season, hauling in 10 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. He's become a big red-zone presence for the team because of his frame throughout his first three seasons with the Bolts, totaling seven receiving touchdowns with five coming inside the 20-yard line.