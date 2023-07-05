Which Chargers Player was ESPN's Surprise Offseason Standout?

The past two seasons have been a bit frustrating for Donald Parham, Jr., but the big tight end made sure to make his presence felt during the offseason program.
Parham is entering his fourth season with the Bolts and has been a big part of his position group throughout his time with the Chargers.
A scary head injury occurred in 2021 before a hamstring injury limited his production and playing time in 2022, but the 6-foot-8 tight end made plays throughout the offseason — including on the final day of mandatory minicamp.
Parham connected with quarterback Justin Herbert on multiple occasions, including one across the middle and another down the sideline where Parham used his frame to high point the football.
And it hasn't gone unnoticed.
ESPN's NFL Nation reporters recently released their pick for a surprise offseason standout of each team and the pick for the Bolts was Parham, who made some big plays during the 7-on-7 drills throughout the offseason.
ESPN's Lindsay Thiry, who picked Parham, wrote:
The Chargers were expected to add a tight end in the draft, but after three days and seven picks, none was selected. Coach Brandon Staley at the time expressed confidence in the ability of Parham… Parham spent significant time sidelined last season because of a hamstring injury but flashed during 7-on-7 play at the Bolts' two-day minicamp, highlighted by a deep catch down the sideline from quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert was asked about 6-foot-8 Parham's impact on the offense at the conclusion of minicamp:
"He moves so well for his height," Herbert said. "He's been able to make plays over the past couple of years. It's always a bonus for your team when he's out on the field. His catch radius is huge."
Parham played in just six games last regular season, hauling in 10 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. He's become a big red-zone presence for the team because of his frame throughout his first three seasons with the Bolts, totaling seven receiving touchdowns with five coming inside the 20-yard line.
Parham will now look continue the positive momentum into training camp, as his play can add another element to an offense that has already added some weapons this offseason.
