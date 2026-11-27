Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Friday DJ Uiagalelei will get the starting nod after Justin Herbert was ruled out with a concussion against the Patriots.
"I'm excited for him. He's prepared all season long like every week was going to be the opportunity," Harbaugh said on Friday. "Any position, especially quarterback, you want to be prepared, rather be prepared and not have your opportunity come than to have to have your opportunity come and not be prepared.
"He's been very diligent the entire season," Harbaugh added. "Getting all the reps this week has really helped, very talented player. Excited for him to get his shot and have at it."
Here are five things to know about Uiagalelei:
1. Making first NFL start
Sunday will mark a big moment in the 25-year-old's young NFL career.
Uiagalelei will be making first career start in the pros against New England, marking his second appearance in the regular season.
It's a moment the quarterback is highly appreciative for after coming into the league as an undrafted free agent.
"I'll definitely be excited," Uiagalelei said. "Playing for the Chargers, playing for an unbelievable organization, unbelievable coaching staff from top to bottom to the Spanos Family. Just thank them for the opportunity."
Uiagalelei later added: "I didn't know if I was ever going to get an opportunity to be able to be in the NFL… I appreciate everybody from the top to the bottom, the teammates and everyone that's had a hand in getting me to this position."
2. Recent NFL debut
Even with Sunday being his first time starting a regular season game under center, Uiagalelei recently made his NFL regular-season debut.
The quarterback was the backup in the Bolts Week 9 bout against the Texans, coming in with about eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Uiagalelei promptly completed his first NFL pass on a short ball to Keaton Mitchell and helped move the Chargers offense down the field.
Then facing a fourth-and 13 inside the redzone, Uiagalelei ripped a pass to the endzone looking for Derius Davis, who hauled it in for the quarterback's first career touchdown pass.
3. Time with Bolts
Uiagalelei has spent the last couple of years around the powder blue.
The quarterback signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft, spending the offseason and training camp with the team.
He saw action in three of the four preseason games the Bolts had that year, including playing the majority of the finale against the 49ers.
After spending the 2025 season on the practice squad, he returned this year on a reserve/future deal and once again saw action in the preseason, competing for the backup quarterback spot.
It's been an experience that's allowed Uiagalelei to grow a ton, learning from Herbert and the rest of the position room from the jump.
"It's a wonderful quarterback room, there's a lot of guys in the room that have a lot of knowledge," Uiagalelei said. "For me, to be able to be in there and absorb the knowledge the coaches have and also the other players that are in there, it's been an unbelievable opportunity to be in that room and sit there with them."
He added about Herbert: "He's excited for me and I appreciate the love he's shown me since day one, every day since I got here and all the way up until now. He's an unbelievable person, unbelievable teammate and I couldn't ask for a better quarterback to be around to watch."
4. Different stops in college
Uiagalelei saw plenty of game action throughout his collegiate career.
He finished his time playing in 53 career games across his time at Clemson, Oregon State and Florida State.
The quarterback tallied for 9,384 yards passing, 61 touchdowns, 30 interceptions and a passer rating of 128.3, while also adding 21 rushing scores.
Uiagalelei began his time in college at Clemson, finishing in the top 10 in the school's career lists for completions, passing touchdowns, quarterback rushing touchdowns, passing yards and wins as starting quarterback across his three seasons there.
He then transferred over to Oregon State for a year, where he saw a lot of success and led the school to eight wins.
It was the highest statistical output for a season in his career, throwing for 2638 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions on his way to becoming a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, presented annually to the top NCAA college quarterback.
He closed out his collegiate career with a stop at Florida State in 2024, a year that saw him appear in five games.
5. SoCal Prep Star
Uiagalelei was no stranger to Southern California, even prior to his time with the Chargers.
The quarterback attended nearby high school powerhouse St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, where he became a highly-ranked prospect.
He closed out his prep career earning USA Today All-America honors after leading the Braves to a 7A state title and the top-ranked team in the nation in his senior season on his way to becoming No. 2 prospect nationally.