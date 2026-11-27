2. Recent NFL debut

Even with Sunday being his first time starting a regular season game under center, Uiagalelei recently made his NFL regular-season debut.

The quarterback was the backup in the Bolts Week 9 bout against the Texans, coming in with about eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Uiagalelei promptly completed his first NFL pass on a short ball to Keaton Mitchell and helped move the Chargers offense down the field.

Then facing a fourth-and 13 inside the redzone, Uiagalelei ripped a pass to the endzone looking for Derius Davis, who hauled it in for the quarterback's first career touchdown pass.

3. Time with Bolts

Uiagalelei has spent the last couple of years around the powder blue.

The quarterback signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft, spending the offseason and training camp with the team.

He saw action in three of the four preseason games the Bolts had that year, including playing the majority of the finale against the 49ers.

After spending the 2025 season on the practice squad, he returned this year on a reserve/future deal and once again saw action in the preseason, competing for the backup quarterback spot.

It's been an experience that's allowed Uiagalelei to grow a ton, learning from Herbert and the rest of the position room from the jump.

"It's a wonderful quarterback room, there's a lot of guys in the room that have a lot of knowledge," Uiagalelei said. "For me, to be able to be in there and absorb the knowledge the coaches have and also the other players that are in there, it's been an unbelievable opportunity to be in that room and sit there with them."