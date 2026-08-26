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Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Host Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative Student

Aug 26, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

AustinHudson

A big part of Austin Hudson's journey towards medical school was his dream to be a team physician.

It's what's made the last number of weeks with the Bolts an incredible experience.

Hudson, a current student at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, recently spent three weeks with the organization to get an inside look at how things operate behind the scenes.

"The dream was always to be a team physician, that's what got me interested going into medical school in the first place," Hudson said. "So when this opportunity arose, it was hard to pass up."

Hudson was a 2026 participant in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, a program that was launched in 2022 with the goal of increasing the pipeline of diverse students interested in careers in sports medicine.

The initiative is a joint program of the NFL, NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS). Over time, the objective is to diversify NFL club medical staffs.

The Bolts were one of the eight participating teams when the program launched. It's become a program that Marco Zucconi, the Chargers Director of Player Health, Wellness & Performance Marco Zucconi, said the team looks forward to every year.

"Being part of this initiative over the last five years has been an excellent experience for us," Zucconi said. "We have been able to meet and help shape the experience with some excellent medical students from Charles R. Drew University and help pull the curtain open on what it takes to be a team physician in the NFL but also what it takes to function within a high functioning Sports Medicine Team."

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Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Wide Receivers Coach Sanjay Lal

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Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel

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S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50)
180 / 298

LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
181 / 298

OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37)
182 / 298

CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL TeRah Edwards (96)
183 / 298

DL TeRah Edwards (96)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
184_2LAC9528
184 / 298
(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Gary Jennings (87)
185 / 298

WR Gary Jennings (87)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Gary Jennings (87)
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WR Gary Jennings (87)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Gary Jennings (87)
187 / 298

WR Gary Jennings (87)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Gary Jennings (87)
188 / 298

WR Gary Jennings (87)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Gary Jennings (87)
189 / 298

WR Gary Jennings (87)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
WR Gary Jennings (87)
190 / 298

WR Gary Jennings (87)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
WR Gary Jennings (87)
191 / 298

WR Gary Jennings (87)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Gary Jennings (87)
192 / 298

WR Gary Jennings (87)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Gary Jennings (87)
193 / 298

WR Gary Jennings (87)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
194 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
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RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
196 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
197 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
198 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
199 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
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RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
201 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
202 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
203 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
204 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
205 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and T Laekin Vakalahi (78)
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RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and T Laekin Vakalahi (78)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and T Laekin Vakalahi (78)
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RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and T Laekin Vakalahi (78)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Laekin Vakalahi (78) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
208 / 298

T Laekin Vakalahi (78) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Laekin Vakalahi (78), RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)
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T Laekin Vakalahi (78), RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
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RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
211 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
212 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49)
213 / 298

TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49)
214 / 298

TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49)
215 / 298

TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49)
216 / 298

TE Evan Svoboda (49)

Cassandra Serrano/Los Angeles Chargers
TE Evan Svoboda (49)
217 / 298

TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49)
220 / 298

TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49) and G Alex Harkey (73)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49) and G Alex Harkey (73)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)
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QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and TE Evan Svoboda (49)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Evan Svoboda (49) and QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
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TE Evan Svoboda (49) and QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Nadame Tucker (56)
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OLB Nadame Tucker (56)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL TeRah Edwards (96)
229 / 298

DL TeRah Edwards (96)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
LB Lander Barton (57)
230 / 298

LB Lander Barton (57)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
231 / 298

C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Noah Avinger (31)
232 / 298

S Noah Avinger (31)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Avery Smith (36)
233 / 298

CB Avery Smith (36)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Avery Smith (36)
234 / 298

CB Avery Smith (36)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Nadame Tucker (56)
235 / 298

OLB Nadame Tucker (56)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
S Noah Avinger (31) and S Myles Purchase (41)
236 / 298

S Noah Avinger (31) and S Myles Purchase (41)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
237 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
238 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
239 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
240 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
241 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
242 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
LB Marlowe Wax (58), RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and WR Derius Davis (12)
243 / 298

LB Marlowe Wax (58), RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and WR Derius Davis (12)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
RB Keaton Michell (34) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
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RB Keaton Michell (34) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
246 / 298

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Avery Smith (36)
247 / 298

CB Avery Smith (36)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
248 / 298

OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
249 / 298

OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
250 / 298

OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
251 / 298

OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
252 / 298

OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
253 / 298

OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42) and OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
254 / 298

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42) and OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
255 / 298

OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
256 / 298

OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38)
257 / 298

S Devin Grant (38)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Devin Grant (38)
258 / 298

S Devin Grant (38)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57)
259 / 298

LB Lander Barton (57)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57)
260 / 298

LB Lander Barton (57)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
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261 / 298
(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
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262 / 298
(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
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263 / 298
(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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264 / 298
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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265 / 298
(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57)
266 / 298

LB Lander Barton (57)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
267_5LAC7108
267 / 298
(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
268_2LAC1747
268 / 298
(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Nadame Tucker (56)
269 / 298

OLB Nadame Tucker (56)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
270_2LAC1798
270 / 298
(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
271_2LAC1803
271 / 298
(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
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272 / 298
(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
273_9LAC5180
273 / 298
Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
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274 / 298
Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
LB Emany Johnson (50)
275 / 298

LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Avery Smith (36) and DL Terry Webb (64)
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CB Avery Smith (36) and DL Terry Webb (64)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
DL Terry Webb (64)
277 / 298

DL Terry Webb (64)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Nadame Tucker (56) and DL Terry Webb (64)
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OLB Nadame Tucker (56) and DL Terry Webb (64)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
LB Emany Johnson (50)
279 / 298

LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50)
280 / 298

LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50)
281 / 298

LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Nadame Tucker (56) and LB Emany Johnson (50)
282 / 298

OLB Nadame Tucker (56) and LB Emany Johnson (50)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
LB Emany Johnson (50)
283 / 298

LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50)
284 / 298

LB Emany Johnson (50)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
LB Emany Johnson (50)
285 / 298

LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50)
286 / 298

LB Emany Johnson (50)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
LB Emany Johnson (50)
287 / 298

LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50) and S Myles Purchase (41)
288 / 298

LB Emany Johnson (50) and S Myles Purchase (41)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Gary Jennings (87)
289 / 298

WR Gary Jennings (87)

(Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Gary Jennings (87)
290 / 298

WR Gary Jennings (87)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
WR Gary Jennings (87)
291 / 298

WR Gary Jennings (87)

(Mia Jones/Los Angeles Chargers)
WRLiam Clifford (39)
292 / 298

WRLiam Clifford (39)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WRLiam Clifford (39)
293 / 298

WRLiam Clifford (39)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WRLiam Clifford (39)
294 / 298

WRLiam Clifford (39)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
WRLiam Clifford (39)
295 / 298

WRLiam Clifford (39)

Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
296 / 298

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
297 / 298

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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After getting introduced to how things operated, Hudson assisted the Bolts physicians primarily in practice.

The first-hand experience day in and day out gave him a new perspective on everything that's required around an NFL team.

"No. 1. was how much into the health and wellness and how much energy it requires to take care of players and professional athletes," Hudson said when asked about what he's learned. "It's one of those things you don't know until you experience it.

"The training staff is here every day, all day. Before the players get here, after the players leave," Hudson added. "They're here a lot trying to make sure the players are healthy and ready to play. I think what really changes is how to interact with people at this level and the expectations are. Those are two of the biggest things I took."

Zucconi praised Hudson for his time with the Chargers.

"Austin has done a great job of observing and taking in all the things that we try to do to provide a healthy and performance-based environment for our players on an individual level," Zucconi said. "He has put himself in a position to learn and get a feel for working with our whole team from athletic trainers and doctors to strength & conditioning coaches to sports dieticians.

"He has soaked it all in and hopefully gained some valuable insights as he continues through medical school," he added.

The experience was one that Hudson won't forget, and a lot of it will have to do with how beneficial it will be for him down the road.

"100 percent. This experience has been super beneficial," Hudson said. "Especially just getting your foot in the door. I think this definitely helped with that.

"Also just having the understanding of what the expectation is at this level in terms of practicing medicine," Hudson added. "I think that definitely clarified a lot."

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