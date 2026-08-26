Chargers Host Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative Student

After getting introduced to how things operated, Hudson assisted the Bolts physicians primarily in practice.

The first-hand experience day in and day out gave him a new perspective on everything that's required around an NFL team.

"No. 1. was how much into the health and wellness and how much energy it requires to take care of players and professional athletes," Hudson said when asked about what he's learned. "It's one of those things you don't know until you experience it.

"The training staff is here every day, all day. Before the players get here, after the players leave," Hudson added. "They're here a lot trying to make sure the players are healthy and ready to play. I think what really changes is how to interact with people at this level and the expectations are. Those are two of the biggest things I took."

Zucconi praised Hudson for his time with the Chargers.

"Austin has done a great job of observing and taking in all the things that we try to do to provide a healthy and performance-based environment for our players on an individual level," Zucconi said. "He has put himself in a position to learn and get a feel for working with our whole team from athletic trainers and doctors to strength & conditioning coaches to sports dieticians.

"He has soaked it all in and hopefully gained some valuable insights as he continues through medical school," he added.

The experience was one that Hudson won't forget, and a lot of it will have to do with how beneficial it will be for him down the road.

"100 percent. This experience has been super beneficial," Hudson said. "Especially just getting your foot in the door. I think this definitely helped with that.