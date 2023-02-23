James, Linsley Among PFF's Top 101 Players of 2022

Safety Derwin James, Jr., and center Corey Linsley set the tone for the Chargers when they line up on their respective sides of the ball.
The pair of Bolts were once again among the NFL's best players in 2022.
Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus released his list of Top 101 players from the 2022 season, with both James and Linsley representing the Chargers.
Monson tabbed James at No. 65 in his rankings, noting his versatility and ability to line up anywhere on the field.
Monson wrote:
There may not be a more complete NFL safety than Derwin James, who was able to post his second straight largely injury-free season for the Chargers. James has yet to earn a below-average PFF grade in any facet of play over a season in his NFL career.
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James' 2022 campaign
James' fifth season in the NFL was much of what he has shown in his past seasons — he's one of the top defensive players in the league.
He stuffed the stat sheet throughout the 2022 regular season, as James finished with 115 total tackles, six passes defended, five tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and two interceptions in 14 games. His play this past season earned him his second-straight Pro Bowl nod and a Second-Team All-Pro selection.
James spent time all over the field during the regular season. According to PFF, James spent most of his time in the box (356 snaps), but also lined up at free safety (296 snaps) and slot corner (174 snaps).
He also made his impact felt on the defensive line when needed, a spot he played 65 snaps and notched his career-high sack total. The 2022 season was one where James continued to show why he is one of the best safeties in the NFL.
Take a look at the best photos from the Chargers 2022 campaign through the lens of team photographer, Mike Nowak, manager of photography, Ty Nowell, seasonal photographer, Mackenzie Hudson, and gameday photographer, Noel Vasquez.
Linsley, a captain on offense, landed at No. 95 on Monson's list.
Monson wrote:
Linsley allowed just seven pressures across 15 games this past season, none of which were sacks. His run blocking wasn't quite at the same level, but he has been arguably the best pass-blocking center in the game for several seasons.
Linsley's steady play helped him put together another great season at one of the most important positions on the offensive side of the ball in 2022.
Linsley finished up his second season with the Chargers in 2022 and continues to be a big part of the offense and protecting quarterback Justin Herbert. His experience and play is something that has been praised by Herbert himself, who during the season talked about just how important he is to the team.
"He is a leader," Herbert said prior to Week 14. "He has done such a great job with that offensive line group.
"He has seen so much football," Herbert added. "He has seen so many different fronts, coverages, that he has such a great feel for the game, especially in our run game. He's able to get up to the line of scrimmage and get going."
To read Monson's full list, click here.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.