Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

James, Linsley Among PFF's Top 101 Players of 2022

Feb 23, 2023 at 10:52 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Buzz 02.23

Safety Derwin James, Jr., and center Corey Linsley set the tone for the Chargers when they line up on their respective sides of the ball.

The pair of Bolts were once again among the NFL's best players in 2022.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus released his list of Top 101 players from the 2022 season, with both James and Linsley representing the Chargers.

Monson tabbed James at No. 65 in his rankings, noting his versatility and ability to line up anywhere on the field.

Monson wrote:

There may not be a more complete NFL safety than Derwin James, who was able to post his second straight largely injury-free season for the Chargers. James has yet to earn a below-average PFF grade in any facet of play over a season in his NFL career.

Top Shots 2022: Best of Derwin James

Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James' 2022 campaign

230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_001
1 / 64
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_002
2 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_003
3 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_004
4 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_005
5 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_006
6 / 64
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_007
7 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_008
8 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_009
9 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_010
10 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_011
11 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_012
12 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_013
13 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_014
14 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_015
15 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_016
16 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_017
17 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_018
18 / 64
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_019
19 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_020
20 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_021
21 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_022
22 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_023
23 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_024
24 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_025
25 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_026
26 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_027
27 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_028
28 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_029
29 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_030
30 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_031
31 / 64
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_032
32 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_033
33 / 64
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_034
34 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_035
35 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_036
36 / 64
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_037
37 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_038
38 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_039
39 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_040
40 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_041
41 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_042
42 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_043
43 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_044
44 / 64
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_045
45 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_046
46 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_047
47 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_048
48 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_049
49 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_050
50 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_051
51 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_052
52 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_053
53 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_054
54 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_055
55 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_056
56 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_057
57 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_058
58 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_059
59 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_060
60 / 64
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_061
61 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_062
62 / 64
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_063
63 / 64
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230203_TopDerwin_Gallery_064
64 / 64
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

James' fifth season in the NFL was much of what he has shown in his past seasons — he's one of the top defensive players in the league.

He stuffed the stat sheet throughout the 2022 regular season, as James finished with 115 total tackles, six passes defended, five tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and two interceptions in 14 games. His play this past season earned him his second-straight Pro Bowl nod and a Second-Team All-Pro selection.

James spent time all over the field during the regular season. According to PFF, James spent most of his time in the box (356 snaps), but also lined up at free safety (296 snaps) and slot corner (174 snaps).

He also made his impact felt on the defensive line when needed, a spot he played 65 snaps and notched his career-high sack total. The 2022 season was one where James continued to show why he is one of the best safeties in the NFL.

Top 22 Photos from the 2022 Season

Take a look at the best photos from the Chargers 2022 campaign through the lens of team photographer, Mike Nowak, manager of photography, Ty Nowell, seasonal photographer, Mackenzie Hudson, and gameday photographer, Noel Vasquez.

WELCOME TO WEEK 1 - After not playing all preseason, here's a very fired up Keenan Allen celebrating with fans after a big catch in Week 1 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.  This overhead angle, taken from Level 6, really gives you perspective as a fan in the stands. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
1 / 22

WELCOME TO WEEK 1 - After not playing all preseason, here's a very fired up Keenan Allen celebrating with fans after a big catch in Week 1 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.  This overhead angle, taken from Level 6, really gives you perspective as a fan in the stands. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers

FOR THE WIN - The Raiders had a chance to take the lead toward the end of the game, but a familiar face, Khalil Mack, forced a fumble on QB Derek Carr on fourth down to ice the win for his home team.  Mack finished with 3.0 sacks that game, and his teammate, Drue Tranquill was doing his best Notre Dame 'Touchdown Jesus' pose after the play. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2 / 22

FOR THE WIN - The Raiders had a chance to take the lead toward the end of the game, but a familiar face, Khalil Mack, forced a fumble on QB Derek Carr on fourth down to ice the win for his home team.  Mack finished with 3.0 sacks that game, and his teammate, Drue Tranquill was doing his best Notre Dame 'Touchdown Jesus' pose after the play. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

NEW ERA, SAME MIKE - Week 2 featured the Chargers vs. Chiefs on the first-ever Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video.  One thing that wasn't new?  Mike Williams' crazy one-handed catches. Just look at the concentration on his face to steadily corral the ball and get his body inbounds.  This touchdown reception set the record for the most-ever by a visiting player at Arrowhead Stadium. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3 / 22

NEW ERA, SAME MIKE - Week 2 featured the Chargers vs. Chiefs on the first-ever Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video.  One thing that wasn't new?  Mike Williams' crazy one-handed catches. Just look at the concentration on his face to steadily corral the ball and get his body inbounds.  This touchdown reception set the record for the most-ever by a visiting player at Arrowhead Stadium. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

10 GETS BACK TO .500 - Here's Justin Herbert walking off with a win in Week 4 over the Houston Texans which got the team back to 2-2.  The contrast here shows the fans peeking over the railing to get a glimpse of the Bolts' QB, but before he heads off into the dark tunnel, he acknowledges their presence and reciprocates the greeting. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
4 / 22

10 GETS BACK TO .500 - Here's Justin Herbert walking off with a win in Week 4 over the Houston Texans which got the team back to 2-2.  The contrast here shows the fans peeking over the railing to get a glimpse of the Bolts' QB, but before he heads off into the dark tunnel, he acknowledges their presence and reciprocates the greeting. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

GRIT - Here's a field-level shot of Derwin James single-handedly taking down Browns RB Nick Chubb. Both players are esteemed at their respective positions so naturally, the field dirt stands no chance when they combine forces.  You get a clear view of just how much dirt gets kicked up on this tackle. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
5 / 22

GRIT - Here's a field-level shot of Derwin James single-handedly taking down Browns RB Nick Chubb. Both players are esteemed at their respective positions so naturally, the field dirt stands no chance when they combine forces.  You get a clear view of just how much dirt gets kicked up on this tackle. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

A SIGHT OF SOFI STADIUM - This remote camera was perched to give the high-angle effect of a full view of SoFi Stadium during pregame introductions. Notice the bolt overhang in the foreground which frames the shot nicely. On the field, you can see TE Gerald Everett running onto the field before the Week 6 MNF game vs. the Denver Broncos. Look up, and you'll see the forward facing shot on the Infinity Screen. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6 / 22

A SIGHT OF SOFI STADIUM - This remote camera was perched to give the high-angle effect of a full view of SoFi Stadium during pregame introductions. Notice the bolt overhang in the foreground which frames the shot nicely. On the field, you can see TE Gerald Everett running onto the field before the Week 6 MNF game vs. the Denver Broncos. Look up, and you'll see the forward facing shot on the Infinity Screen. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

THE ROOKIE STEPS UP - Another shot from the same Week 6 Monday Night Football game that went into overtime.  What was a tough, hard-fought battle all game was finally cracked open with just under five minutes remaining after Ja'Sir Taylor made a heads up special teams play to force a muffed punt. Another rookie, Deane Leonard, recovered the ball to give possession back to the Chargers offense to set up a game-winning drive. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
7 / 22

THE ROOKIE STEPS UP - Another shot from the same Week 6 Monday Night Football game that went into overtime.  What was a tough, hard-fought battle all game was finally cracked open with just under five minutes remaining after Ja'Sir Taylor made a heads up special teams play to force a muffed punt. Another rookie, Deane Leonard, recovered the ball to give possession back to the Chargers offense to set up a game-winning drive. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

HEROIC HOPKINS - Here's a close up view of kicker Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal in Week 6.  Hopkins injured his hamstring mid-game and at one point was deemed questionable to return. He went 4-for-4 on field goals, including this game winner.  Check out the pain in his face as he boots this through the uprights. - Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers
8 / 22

HEROIC HOPKINS - Here's a close up view of kicker Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal in Week 6.  Hopkins injured his hamstring mid-game and at one point was deemed questionable to return. He went 4-for-4 on field goals, including this game winner.  Check out the pain in his face as he boots this through the uprights. - Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers

VIEWS - The navy uniforms add a different color-element when the team dons them once a season and paired with this gold facemask, you can see the contrast.  You can also see a reflection of SoFi Stadium on the visor as the team got ready for the Week 7 game vs. Seattle. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
9 / 22

VIEWS - The navy uniforms add a different color-element when the team dons them once a season and paired with this gold facemask, you can see the contrast.  You can also see a reflection of SoFi Stadium on the visor as the team got ready for the Week 7 game vs. Seattle. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

DICKER RISES UP - The Bolts are no strangers to changes at kicker and Cameron Dicker was the team's third of the season. Here he is being carried off the field by Derwin James and Amen Ogbongbemiga after nailing a 37-yard field goal to get the win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
10 / 22

DICKER RISES UP - The Bolts are no strangers to changes at kicker and Cameron Dicker was the team's third of the season. Here he is being carried off the field by Derwin James and Amen Ogbongbemiga after nailing a 37-yard field goal to get the win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

REFLECTION - With no Mike Williams and no Keenan Allen, wide receiver DeAndre Carter was tasked with stepping up in a big way in Week 10.  Here he is taking a moment for himself before the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, centered in solitude surrounded by a crowded stadium. He went on to lead the receivers with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown he scored on the team's first drive. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
11 / 22

REFLECTION - With no Mike Williams and no Keenan Allen, wide receiver DeAndre Carter was tasked with stepping up in a big way in Week 10.  Here he is taking a moment for himself before the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, centered in solitude surrounded by a crowded stadium. He went on to lead the receivers with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown he scored on the team's first drive. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

DERWIN GOES UP! - Derwin James' athletic prowess was on display in Week 12 after he snatched this pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins. You can't help but notice how Derwin's uniform stands out against the Cardinals' red sideline. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
12 / 22

DERWIN GOES UP! - Derwin James' athletic prowess was on display in Week 12 after he snatched this pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins. You can't help but notice how Derwin's uniform stands out against the Cardinals' red sideline. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

TWO SIDES TO EVERY PLAY - Here's the aftermath of Austin Ekeler scoring a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in regulation in Week 12. Pair Ekeler's enthusiasm with Isaiah Simmons' despair and it's a reminder how every play tells two stories. The Bolts successfully made a two-point conversion after this TD to improve to 6-5 and get the team back on track. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
13 / 22

TWO SIDES TO EVERY PLAY - Here's the aftermath of Austin Ekeler scoring a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in regulation in Week 12. Pair Ekeler's enthusiasm with Isaiah Simmons' despair and it's a reminder how every play tells two stories. The Bolts successfully made a two-point conversion after this TD to improve to 6-5 and get the team back on track. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

TOE TAPPIN' - As good as Mike Williams' catches are, so too is his ability to always get his feet inbounds to complete the play. Here's another example on a touchdown in Week 14 vs. the Dolphins. No. 81 came alive that night catching all six passes thrown his way for 116 yards and a score, helping his team get the W in primetime and start their push for the postseason. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
14 / 22

TOE TAPPIN' - As good as Mike Williams' catches are, so too is his ability to always get his feet inbounds to complete the play. Here's another example on a touchdown in Week 14 vs. the Dolphins. No. 81 came alive that night catching all six passes thrown his way for 116 yards and a score, helping his team get the W in primetime and start their push for the postseason. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

FULLY LOADED FIRST DOWN - Through his three years in the league, Justin Herbert has kept it pretty cool, calm, and collected on the field.  That changed for a moment in Week 14 when the QB ran for a first down on 3rd-and-8 with just over five minutes to play. He then stood up and gave the definitive first down motion. The play made Chargers fans harken back to when Philip Rivers did a similar celebration in the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens showing even QBs can get in on the fun every once in a while. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
15 / 22

FULLY LOADED FIRST DOWN - Through his three years in the league, Justin Herbert has kept it pretty cool, calm, and collected on the field.  That changed for a moment in Week 14 when the QB ran for a first down on 3rd-and-8 with just over five minutes to play. He then stood up and gave the definitive first down motion. The play made Chargers fans harken back to when Philip Rivers did a similar celebration in the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens showing even QBs can get in on the fun every once in a while. - Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers

A SPIKE to 7 WINS - After the 23-17 victory over Miami, Herbert was given a game ball by the Sunday Night Football crew. Here's a peek into the locker room as No. 10 emphatically spiked the ball in celebration of the victory and gave us another glimpse at the emotions that come with wins, especially, wins that mean more in mid-December. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
16 / 22

A SPIKE to 7 WINS - After the 23-17 victory over Miami, Herbert was given a game ball by the Sunday Night Football crew. Here's a peek into the locker room as No. 10 emphatically spiked the ball in celebration of the victory and gave us another glimpse at the emotions that come with wins, especially, wins that mean more in mid-December. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

SMOKE & SHADOWS - The tunnel is always a great place to shoot given the fact that we add a lot of different elements for pregame introductions. Here we have Mike Williams, in the royal blue uniform, standing in front of the fan with smoke permeating throughout the shot.  The colors contrast well despite this being an afternoon game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
17 / 22

SMOKE & SHADOWS - The tunnel is always a great place to shoot given the fact that we add a lot of different elements for pregame introductions. Here we have Mike Williams, in the royal blue uniform, standing in front of the fan with smoke permeating throughout the shot.  The colors contrast well despite this being an afternoon game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

WHO ELSE? MIKE WILLIAMS - The Week 15 Titans game was another hard-fought battle.  After Tennessee tied the game with :48 seconds remaining, Justin Herbert, on the run, connected with Mike Williams - of course - for a gain of 35.  Here's No. 81 in the process of going to the ground towards the end of the play.  He's merely levitating above the field turf at SoFi Stadium.  Three plays later, Cameron Dicker kicked the Bolts to another win and an 8-6 record. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
18 / 22

WHO ELSE? MIKE WILLIAMS - The Week 15 Titans game was another hard-fought battle.  After Tennessee tied the game with :48 seconds remaining, Justin Herbert, on the run, connected with Mike Williams - of course - for a gain of 35.  Here's No. 81 in the process of going to the ground towards the end of the play.  He's merely levitating above the field turf at SoFi Stadium.  Three plays later, Cameron Dicker kicked the Bolts to another win and an 8-6 record. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

A CLINCH FOR CHRISTMAS - After being 6-6 at one point during the season, the Chargers rallied and had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth in Week 16 vs. the Colts. Clinched they did after a dominating 20-3 performance. The game came a day after Christmas giving the team the best gift they could ask for. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
19 / 22

A CLINCH FOR CHRISTMAS - After being 6-6 at one point during the season, the Chargers rallied and had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth in Week 16 vs. the Colts. Clinched they did after a dominating 20-3 performance. The game came a day after Christmas giving the team the best gift they could ask for. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

LOV3 FOR DAMAR - Week 18 was a reminder that life is bigger than football after what happened to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin the previous Monday night. After kickoff, Derwin James and Russell Wilson, two players and team captains who don No. 3, the same number Hamlin wears, met in the middle of the field to express support and love for the Bills safety. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
20 / 22

LOV3 FOR DAMAR - Week 18 was a reminder that life is bigger than football after what happened to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin the previous Monday night. After kickoff, Derwin James and Russell Wilson, two players and team captains who don No. 3, the same number Hamlin wears, met in the middle of the field to express support and love for the Bills safety. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

PALMER GOES A MILE HIGH - Just look at the hops from Joshua Palmer as he hauled in a two-point conversion in Week 18's game vs. the Broncos. We see guys leap up all the time, but it's always amazing when you see how a photo can capture just how high up they get in the moment. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
21 / 22

PALMER GOES A MILE HIGH - Just look at the hops from Joshua Palmer as he hauled in a two-point conversion in Week 18's game vs. the Broncos. We see guys leap up all the time, but it's always amazing when you see how a photo can capture just how high up they get in the moment. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

WELCOME TO THE WILD CARD - The Chargers were back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as they went to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. Here's the pregame setup as Sebastian Joseph-Day's hands mimic the fireworks on display. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
22 / 22

WELCOME TO THE WILD CARD - The Chargers were back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as they went to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. Here's the pregame setup as Sebastian Joseph-Day's hands mimic the fireworks on display. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Linsley, a captain on offense, landed at No. 95 on Monson's list.

Monson wrote:

Linsley allowed just seven pressures across 15 games this past season, none of which were sacks. His run blocking wasn't quite at the same level, but he has been arguably the best pass-blocking center in the game for several seasons.

Linsley's steady play helped him put together another great season at one of the most important positions on the offensive side of the ball in 2022.

Linsley finished up his second season with the Chargers in 2022 and continues to be a big part of the offense and protecting quarterback Justin Herbert. His experience and play is something that has been praised by Herbert himself, who during the season talked about just how important he is to the team.

"He is a leader," Herbert said prior to Week 14. "He has done such a great job with that offensive line group.

"He has seen so much football," Herbert added. "He has seen so many different fronts, coverages, that he has such a great feel for the game, especially in our run game. He's able to get up to the line of scrimmage and get going."

To read Monson's full list, click here.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

PFF Tabs Michael Davis as Bolts Most Improved Player in 2022

The veteran corner saw the biggest jump in performance this past season as he recorded 10-plus passes defensed for the third consecutive season.

news

Justin Herbert Talks 2022 Season, Early Talks with Kellen Moore on "Up & Adams"

The Bolts quarterback joined Kay Adams' show earlier this week to recap the season and look at what lies ahead in 2023

news

Early Power Rankings: Where are the Bolts in 2023?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked in their early power rankings for 2023.

news

Conor Orr Predicts Bolts to be AFC's Top Seed in 2023

The Sports Illustrated writer offered an early bold projection that big things are on the horizon for the Chargers in the upcoming season

news

Austin Ekeler Lands at No. 2 in NFL.com's RB Rankings

Former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew slotted the Bolts playmaker second in his rankings among all running backs with at least one start in 2022

news

Here are the Prospects Invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that 319 college football prospects have been invited to the 2023 Combine in Indianapolis

news

NFL Players Embrace the Script Joke: "I Ain't Really Like It"

We asked Pro Bowlers if they liked how the 2022 NFL script turned out ... and what they wanted to see happen in 2023

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Mays, Sando Praise Bolts Addition of OC Kellen Moore

"The Athletic Football Show" podcast discussed the addition of OC Kellen Moore to the Bolts coaching staff earlier in the week

news

Joshua Palmer Tabbed as Bolts Unsung Hero for 2022 Season

The Chargers second-year wide receiver led his position group in snaps and finished the year with 72 catches for 769 yards

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising