James, Linsley Among PFF's Top 101 Players of 2022

Linsley, a captain on offense, landed at No. 95 on Monson's list.

Monson wrote:

Linsley allowed just seven pressures across 15 games this past season, none of which were sacks. His run blocking wasn't quite at the same level, but he has been arguably the best pass-blocking center in the game for several seasons.

Linsley's steady play helped him put together another great season at one of the most important positions on the offensive side of the ball in 2022.

Linsley finished up his second season with the Chargers in 2022 and continues to be a big part of the offense and protecting quarterback Justin Herbert. His experience and play is something that has been praised by Herbert himself, who during the season talked about just how important he is to the team.

"He is a leader," Herbert said prior to Week 14. "He has done such a great job with that offensive line group.

"He has seen so much football," Herbert added. "He has seen so many different fronts, coverages, that he has such a great feel for the game, especially in our run game. He's able to get up to the line of scrimmage and get going."