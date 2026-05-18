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Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With Tristan Greene

May 18, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Chargers Digital
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Introducing Tristan Greene, equipment assistant for the Chargers.

Tell us a little bit about what you do at the Chargers:

Equipment Assistant - involved with day-to-day equipment logistics and operations that help us succeed as a team on game days.

What is the most rewarding part of your job and why?

Getting to work with high performing/driven individuals and seeing them accomplish both their personal and team goals.

What advice do you have for those trying to get into the sports industry?

Understand that it's a "sink or swim" industry - be a fast learner and highly adaptable. Don't get caught up in comparing yourself to others - it's your path, your career, so take pride in making it your own.

Dead or alive, which influential figures in AAPI history would you want to have dinner with? Why?

Daniel Dae Kim.

Tell us about a person who has inspired you and/or impacted your career today:

Hard to name just one person. I have been very fortunate to have a lot of unconditional support throughout my career and I wouldn't be in this position without them.

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