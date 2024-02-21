 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Prospects to Watch at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Feb 21, 2024 at 11:15 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

MHJ1

We're less than a week away from the football world descending on Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh will be in attendance along with numerous other Bolts coaches, scouts and front office members.

More than 300 college prospects will be there, too, as teams get an up-close look at potential draft options less than two months from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Who could the Chargers have their eye on?

Here are 10 prospects to watch, all of whom have been projected to the Bolts in recent mock drafts.

These players are listed in alphabetical order and include rankings and a quick analysis from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

Alt

OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Brugler's Rank: No. 6

Although his pass-pro anchor isn't always immediate, Alt has the natural ability to achieve proper leverage, frame up rushers with his length and consistently get back to the strength of his body without losing balance. In the run game, he displays terrific movement skills and large, skilled hands to generate movement at the point of attack.

Jeremiah's Rank: No. 9

Overall, Alt isn't a rare athlete, but his combination of size, instincts and youth (he'll be 21 for his entire rookie season) is easy to bet on.

Related Links

Arnold

CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Brugler's Rank: No. 10

Arnold is fluid when he opens up with speed, gear-down skills and body control to stay in phase with basic or sophisticated routes. He needs to continue developing his discipline against both pass and run, but his awareness for the football is outstanding, and he plays with urgency in run support.

Jeremiah's Rank: No. 6

Arnold has ideal size, speed and instincts for the position. He plays both outside and inside at the nickel. He is effective in press and off coverage. He is fluid to open up and mirror in press. He has plenty of speed to stay in phase on deep balls.

Bowers

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Brugler's Rank: No. 5

With both short-area burst and long speed, Bowers makes quick, dynamic speed cuts to create spacing as a route runner — and he hits another gear as a home-run threat with the ball in his hands. He is a natural hands-catcher outside his frame and snatches without breaking stride.

Jeremiah's Rank: No. 8

Bowers is an undersized tight end with elite speed, strength and playmaking ability. He lined up all over the field at Georgia -- in-line, on the wing, split out and even at running back. He is very sudden in his release, and he uses his upper-body strength to chuck defenders when pressed at the line of scrimmage.

Fashanu

OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Brugler's Rank: No. 9

As a pass blocker, Fashanu moves with athletic body control and is technically diverse with ambidextrous hands to mix up his timing and sit down versus pass rushers. He finished his career with zero sacks allowed on 733 pass-blocking snaps over 29 games.

Jeremiah's Rank: No. 12

Fashanu has ideal size, length and strength for the left tackle position. In pass pro, he explodes out of his stance, redirects easily and has strong hands to stab and steer defenders. He can bend his knees and anchor when his eyes are in the right place.

Fuaga

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Brugler's Rank: No. 16

Arguably the top run-blocking lineman in the draft, Fuaga is quick into contact and creates immediate displacement with his aggressive mentality and stiff, controlled hands.

Jeremiah's Rank: No. 11

Fuaga has outstanding size, power and balance for the position. He lines up at right tackle, but I believe he could play on the left side if necessary. In pass pro, he has quick feet out of his stance and is explosive with his punch.

Latham

OT JC Latham, Alabama

Brugler's Rank: No. 13

Aside from occasional struggles to quickly redirect inside, Latham sets up a brick wall in pass protection and clamps down with forceful hands for one-on-one wins against either speed or power rushers. In the run game, he tends to overextend with his upper half but will consistently create movement with core power and tenacity.

Jeremiah's Rank: No. 13

Latham is a massive right tackle. He has an enormous power base and taps into it in both the run and pass games. In pass pro, he has average quickness, but plays with good knee bend and a flat back. He can anchor power rushers immediately.

MHJ2

WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

Brugler's Rank: No. 2

It can be difficult to discuss Harrison without sounding hyperbolic, because he grades well above average in most areas. A tall, lean target with the long speed and short-area agility of a smaller player, Harrison displays controlled fluidity in his releases/routes, which allows him to create separation using complex breaks, stem angles and subtle head/body fakes.

Jeremiah's Rank: No. 2

Harrison has ideal size, speed and production. Built like a power forward, he plays with a blend of physicality and explosiveness. He uses his upper-body strength to power through press coverage. He's a smooth/fluid route runner and closes the cushion quickly.

Nabers

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Brugler's Rank: No. 3

An explosive playmaker (FBS-best 34 catches of 20-plus yards in 2023), Nabers uses his gliding speed to consistently win on slot fades or one-on-one vertical routes, and his favorite play in the playbook is the jet sweep. His seven-on-seven highlights from high school are legendary.

Jeremiah's Rank: No. 7

Nabers is a dynamic receiver with outstanding competitiveness and production. He explodes off the line in his release, creating immediate separation. He sets up defenders before snapping off his route.

Odunze

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Brugler's Rank: No. 7

Odunze is field-fast with the fluid route running and above-average tracking/adjustment skills to secure catches in high-trafficked areas or create explosive plays downfield (32 catches of 20-plus yards in 2023, second most in the FBS).

Jeremiah's Rank: No. 3

Odunze is a big, athletic wideout with exceptional hands. He can play outside or in the slot. He is refined and polished in everything he does on the field. He uses a variety of releases at the line of scrimmage and is a clean route runner.

Turner

EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Brugler's Rank: No. 12

As a pass rusher, Turner is quick off the ball to get underneath blocks or bury his hands into the chest of blockers and convert speed to power. Despite lacking ideal bulk, he plays physically at the point of attack and is a strong run defender (aside from some missed tackles that need to be cleaned up) with an elite competitive motor.

Jeremiah's Rank: No. 10

Turner is a long, athletic edge with excellent production and an intriguing skill set as a pass rusher. He has a quick first step and wins a lot of reps by stabbing with his inside arm and collapsing the offensive tackle's outside shoulder.

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

What New Coordinators Greg Roman and Jesse Minter Bring to the Bolts

"Familiarity is going to be key for both of those hires. You know there's an expectation of knowing what you're going to get from both of them."
news

Justin Herbert Among Early 2024 MVP Candidates

A pair of ESPN NFL experts gave their early predictions for 2024, with the Bolts quarterback getting a couple nods for MVP
news

Why NFL Analysts Believe Justin Herbert Can be Even Better With Jim Harbaugh

"I don't think Justin Herbert has a lot of areas where he can really improve a lot ... I think Harbaugh is going to be great at filling those gaps."
news

Celebrating the Impact of Jim Hill During Black History Month 

A former first-round pick of the Chargers in 1968, Hill became one of the most iconic sports anchors in the country while also giving back to the community

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising