10 Prospects to Watch at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

We're less than a week away from the football world descending on Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh will be in attendance along with numerous other Bolts coaches, scouts and front office members.
More than 300 college prospects will be there, too, as teams get an up-close look at potential draft options less than two months from the 2024 NFL Draft.
Who could the Chargers have their eye on?
Here are 10 prospects to watch, all of whom have been projected to the Bolts in recent mock drafts.
These players are listed in alphabetical order and include rankings and a quick analysis from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Dane Brugler of The Athletic.
OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Brugler's Rank: No. 6
Although his pass-pro anchor isn't always immediate, Alt has the natural ability to achieve proper leverage, frame up rushers with his length and consistently get back to the strength of his body without losing balance. In the run game, he displays terrific movement skills and large, skilled hands to generate movement at the point of attack.
Jeremiah's Rank: No. 9
Overall, Alt isn't a rare athlete, but his combination of size, instincts and youth (he'll be 21 for his entire rookie season) is easy to bet on.
CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Brugler's Rank: No. 10
Arnold is fluid when he opens up with speed, gear-down skills and body control to stay in phase with basic or sophisticated routes. He needs to continue developing his discipline against both pass and run, but his awareness for the football is outstanding, and he plays with urgency in run support.
Jeremiah's Rank: No. 6
Arnold has ideal size, speed and instincts for the position. He plays both outside and inside at the nickel. He is effective in press and off coverage. He is fluid to open up and mirror in press. He has plenty of speed to stay in phase on deep balls.
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Brugler's Rank: No. 5
With both short-area burst and long speed, Bowers makes quick, dynamic speed cuts to create spacing as a route runner — and he hits another gear as a home-run threat with the ball in his hands. He is a natural hands-catcher outside his frame and snatches without breaking stride.
Jeremiah's Rank: No. 8
Bowers is an undersized tight end with elite speed, strength and playmaking ability. He lined up all over the field at Georgia -- in-line, on the wing, split out and even at running back. He is very sudden in his release, and he uses his upper-body strength to chuck defenders when pressed at the line of scrimmage.
OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
Brugler's Rank: No. 9
As a pass blocker, Fashanu moves with athletic body control and is technically diverse with ambidextrous hands to mix up his timing and sit down versus pass rushers. He finished his career with zero sacks allowed on 733 pass-blocking snaps over 29 games.
Jeremiah's Rank: No. 12
Fashanu has ideal size, length and strength for the left tackle position. In pass pro, he explodes out of his stance, redirects easily and has strong hands to stab and steer defenders. He can bend his knees and anchor when his eyes are in the right place.
OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Brugler's Rank: No. 16
Arguably the top run-blocking lineman in the draft, Fuaga is quick into contact and creates immediate displacement with his aggressive mentality and stiff, controlled hands.
Jeremiah's Rank: No. 11
Fuaga has outstanding size, power and balance for the position. He lines up at right tackle, but I believe he could play on the left side if necessary. In pass pro, he has quick feet out of his stance and is explosive with his punch.
OT JC Latham, Alabama
Brugler's Rank: No. 13
Aside from occasional struggles to quickly redirect inside, Latham sets up a brick wall in pass protection and clamps down with forceful hands for one-on-one wins against either speed or power rushers. In the run game, he tends to overextend with his upper half but will consistently create movement with core power and tenacity.
Jeremiah's Rank: No. 13
Latham is a massive right tackle. He has an enormous power base and taps into it in both the run and pass games. In pass pro, he has average quickness, but plays with good knee bend and a flat back. He can anchor power rushers immediately.
WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Brugler's Rank: No. 2
It can be difficult to discuss Harrison without sounding hyperbolic, because he grades well above average in most areas. A tall, lean target with the long speed and short-area agility of a smaller player, Harrison displays controlled fluidity in his releases/routes, which allows him to create separation using complex breaks, stem angles and subtle head/body fakes.
Jeremiah's Rank: No. 2
Harrison has ideal size, speed and production. Built like a power forward, he plays with a blend of physicality and explosiveness. He uses his upper-body strength to power through press coverage. He's a smooth/fluid route runner and closes the cushion quickly.
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Brugler's Rank: No. 3
An explosive playmaker (FBS-best 34 catches of 20-plus yards in 2023), Nabers uses his gliding speed to consistently win on slot fades or one-on-one vertical routes, and his favorite play in the playbook is the jet sweep. His seven-on-seven highlights from high school are legendary.
Jeremiah's Rank: No. 7
Nabers is a dynamic receiver with outstanding competitiveness and production. He explodes off the line in his release, creating immediate separation. He sets up defenders before snapping off his route.
WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Brugler's Rank: No. 7
Odunze is field-fast with the fluid route running and above-average tracking/adjustment skills to secure catches in high-trafficked areas or create explosive plays downfield (32 catches of 20-plus yards in 2023, second most in the FBS).
Jeremiah's Rank: No. 3
Odunze is a big, athletic wideout with exceptional hands. He can play outside or in the slot. He is refined and polished in everything he does on the field. He uses a variety of releases at the line of scrimmage and is a clean route runner.
EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Brugler's Rank: No. 12
As a pass rusher, Turner is quick off the ball to get underneath blocks or bury his hands into the chest of blockers and convert speed to power. Despite lacking ideal bulk, he plays physically at the point of attack and is a strong run defender (aside from some missed tackles that need to be cleaned up) with an elite competitive motor.
Jeremiah's Rank: No. 10
Turner is a long, athletic edge with excellent production and an intriguing skill set as a pass rusher. He has a quick first step and wins a lot of reps by stabbing with his inside arm and collapsing the offensive tackle's outside shoulder.
Bolt Up!
Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets