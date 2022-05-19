Corey Linsley Describes Justin Herbert's 'Competitive Fire' on SiriusXM NFL Radio

On Wednesday, Chargers veteran center Corey Linsley joined host Lance Medow and former NFL executive Bill Polian on Sirius XM NFL Radio's 'Late Hits'.
While the conversation hit a number of topics including what Brandon Staley brings to the Chargers and the new addition of Zion Johnson, Linsley was also asked about the similarities between quarterback Justin Herbert and Linsley's former Green Bay Packers teammate, Aaron Rodgers.
The center talked about the 'competitive fire' and 'perfectionist' attitude both QBs have as well as the work ethic and mindset Herbert has that makes him a star QB at such a young age.
Linsley described how Herbert expresses that mindset and how important it is to have a leader like No. 10 as the signal caller.
"He just has that inside of him where he's just like, 'I want to be the best, I want to be the best that I can be. I want my team to be the best and I'm not going to let anything stop me.' He watches more film than I've ever seen, he's in the weight room doing weighted pull ups, just getting after it man. I mean it's 24/7 and that type of mindset speaks to the type of player he's going to be."
Take a look at a clip from the interview below:
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.