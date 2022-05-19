Corey Linsley Describes Justin Herbert's 'Competitive Fire' on SiriusXM NFL Radio

"He just has that inside of him where he's just like, 'I want to be the best, I want to be the best that I can be. I want my team to be the best and I'm not going to let anything stop me.' He watches more film than I've ever seen, he's in the weight room doing weighted pull ups, just getting after it man. I mean it's 24/7 and that type of mindset speaks to the type of player he's going to be."