Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The 2023 preseason kicks off with a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

PRESEASON MATCHUP HISTORY

Saturday night's game will mark the 40th preseason matchup between the two teams. The Chargers hold a 20-19 all-time preseason record versus the Rams, as the teams will play in the preseason for the third consecutive year.

Last year's matchup saw 2022 Chargers rookies such as Zion Johnson, JT Woods, Isaiah Spiller and more make their debut in the powder blue. The game also saw players who played big roles during the regular season like Michael Davis, Joshua Palmer, Joshua Kelley, Alohi Gilman and others get some action.

GAME DATE/TIME

Saturday, August 12

Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM PDT

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

WATCH ON TV

The game will air on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and Orange County. Spanish broadcast on EstrellaTV/62 (KRCA) in Los Angeles County.

Chargers vs. Saints can also be found on affiliate television stations including: KFMB (San Diego), KQCA (Sacramento), KBAK (Bakersfield), KSEE (Fresno), KSBW (Monterey), KTVX (Salt Lake City), and KGMB (Honolulu).

Play-by-play: Noah Eagle

Analyst: Dan Fouts

Sideline: LaDainian Tomlinson and Hayley Elwood

The game will also air nationally on NFL Network.

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)

mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY) Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto, here.

Radio broadcasts throughout the preseason will be able to be heard across the following stations: KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KORE-AM (Eugene, OR), KALZ-FM / KRZR-AM (Fresno), KXNT-AM (Las Vegas), KFIV-AM (Modesto/Stockton), KNWZ-FM, KNWH-AM (Palm Springs/Yucca Valley), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), KOGO-AM (San Diego).

PURO CHARGERS