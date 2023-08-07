'A Think Tank of Ideas': How the 7 Former College QBs on the Bolts Coaching Staff Help Guide Justin Herbert

If you include the expertise of Staley and White, that makes six former college quarterbacks that Herbert can lean on and ask questions to.

Staley said that is by design so that Herbert can jog onto the field with a full arsenal and also a clear mind.

"They understand the routine and the rhythm and the process of a quarterback, and how important it is to set it up for him," Staley said of the coaches in the quarterback room. "We want it to where Justin can just go attack. That position understands how sacred that is because it's a very big responsibility.

"We don't want an overcrowded quarterback room, but just the right amount of people so that our quarterbacks can operate at a premium level," Staley added. "There's a lot of work people don't see behind the scenes that needs to be done in order for guys to play their best: projects, studying opponents, studying ourselves, breaking down drills. It's just a lot of work that needs to be done to set the table for them to attack and there's no better person to do that than a former quarterback."

Moore said he's enjoyed the back and forth that takes place in that room, conversations that also include Easton Stick and Max Duggan.

"It's just a really big and open collaborative room," Moore said. "You want to utilize all of these different guys' experience, whether it was some of us who were able to play for years or guys that have coached for years or guys that have been here for years.

"Stick was here before Justin so there's things he can teach us," Moore added. "Max can teach us some stuff as we install, maybe it's, 'Hey, I've ran this play before.' That's the biggest part, let's just utilize everyone in the room."

Now six months into his time with Moore, Herbert said the chance to work with the 35-year-old has allowed him to dive a little deeper into the chapters of the Chargers offense.

The two almost speak the same language now, especially when it comes to the fact that both have stood in an NFL pocket and prepped for the barrage of defenders heading their way.

"With Kellen, he has a great feel for the game," Herbert said. "He understands the protection and how little time quarterbacks really have in being able to get the ball out quick.