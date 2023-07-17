Bolts Land at No. 2 in Ranking of Top NFL Offensive Trios

The final piece of the offensive trio was Williams, who provides quite a 1-2 punch at the receiver position.

Williams continued to show how much of a big-play threat he is for the Chargers offense, both down the field and fighting for contested balls. He rounds out the group, as his unique skillset gives the Bolts something not many offenses around the NFL has entering 2023.

The trio of Ekeler, Allen and Williams has provided a little bit of everything on the Bolts offense to make it one of the league's best, and Podell believes that the potential is still there for the group to get even better in 2023.

Podell wrote of Williams:

[He's] a physical specimen who caught 57.7 percent of his contested target (tied for 16th among 90 qualified wide receivers per PFF) while recording 1.5 percent drop rate (tied for the 10th-lowest among wide receiver in 2022 per PFF). Ekeler's historic production and Allen's consistent greatness paired with the oozing potential of Williams has the Chargers on the cusp of the top spot for the best offensive supporting cast in the NFL.