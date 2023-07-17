Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Land at No. 2 in Ranking of Top NFL Offensive Trios

Jul 17, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Buzz 07.17

The Bolts plethora of offensive weapons speak for themselves and clearly stack up among the league's best entering 2023.

And they have the potential to get even better this season.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell recently compiled his rankings of the top offensive trios entering 2023 that included one running back and two wide receivers, with the Bolts coming in near the top at No. 2.

Podell believes that with a dynamic running back that can do it all in Austin Ekeler, the offense can reach another level in 2023 and is one of the major reasons why the Chargers trio is among the NFL's best.

Podell wrote:

He also showcased historic versatility as his 107 catches led all running backs in 2022 and rank as tied for the second-most ever in a single season by a running back in NFL history. Only Christian McCaffrey hauled in more passes as a running back when he totaled 116 receptions in 2019, his season with over 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards while on the Carolina Panthers. Ekeler served as the heartbeat of the Chargers offense under now-fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, and with the hiring of Kellen Moore, the Dallas Cowboys offensive play-caller from 2019-2022, as the new Los Angeles OC, his game could soar to new heights in a critical, contract year in 2023.

Photos: Bolts Offense Shows Out at Media Day

Take a look at the Chargers Offense in uniform at Media Day 2023

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
65 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
66 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
67 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
68 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
69 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
70 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
71 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
72 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
73 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
74 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
75 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
76 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
77 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
78 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
79 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
80 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
81 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
82 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
83 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
84 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
85 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
86 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
87 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
88 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
89 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
90 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
91 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
92 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
93 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
94 / 94

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Ekeler is the league leader in touchdowns scored over the last two seasons and is coming off another monster year with a career-high in yards from scrimmage in 2022 with 1,637.

Ekeler was joined by wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, each of whom provide a variety of skillsets and are coming off impressive seasons despite missing some time.

Allen racked up 66 receptions 752 receiving yards in just 10 games last season and was dominant in the final stretch of the season.

Podell wrote:

Allen saw his five-year Pro Bowl streak end in 2022 after missing seven of the first nine games of the 2022 season, putting a dent in his overall numbers. However, he finished the year by playing in every game from Week 11-18 and he did so in dominant fashion: Allen led the league with 60 catches while ranking fifth in receiving yards (675) and tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns (four) in that span. According to PFF, Allen had 66 catches without a drop in 2022, the most without a dropped pass in the entire NFL last season.

Photos: Best of Keenan Allen's Offseason

Take a look at some of the best shots of Keenan Allen's 2023 offseason

Los Angeles Chargers players arrive for Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players arrive for Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 1 of the offseason program on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.
4 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.
5 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.
6 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.
7 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.
8 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Party is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC6971
40 / 64
(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC6927
41 / 64
(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC7010
42 / 64
(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC7037
43 / 64
(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC7031
44 / 64
(Michael Gonzalez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 64

Los Angeles Chargers players pose for photos at the team's annual Media Day on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 64

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The final piece of the offensive trio was Williams, who provides quite a 1-2 punch at the receiver position.

Williams continued to show how much of a big-play threat he is for the Chargers offense, both down the field and fighting for contested balls. He rounds out the group, as his unique skillset gives the Bolts something not many offenses around the NFL has entering 2023.

The trio of Ekeler, Allen and Williams has provided a little bit of everything on the Bolts offense to make it one of the league's best, and Podell believes that the potential is still there for the group to get even better in 2023.

Podell wrote of Williams:

[He's] a physical specimen who caught 57.7 percent of his contested target (tied for 16th among 90 qualified wide receivers per PFF) while recording 1.5 percent drop rate (tied for the 10th-lowest among wide receiver in 2022 per PFF). Ekeler's historic production and Allen's consistent greatness paired with the oozing potential of Williams has the Chargers on the cusp of the top spot for the best offensive supporting cast in the NFL.

Podell's full rankings can be found here.

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Which Chargers Made ESPN's Top-10 Position Rankings?

A handful of Bolts gained acclaim around the league for being among the best players at their respective positions

news

Who is the Chargers Biggest X-Factor in 2023?

ESPN's Mike Clay and Seth Walder recently ranked every NFL roster and tabbed a key name to watch this season

news

Why Adding Kellen Moore Was the Chargers Best Offseason Move

The Athletic's Daniel Popper recently wrote that bringing in the new OC was the Bolts best move this offseason

news

Which Chargers Player was ESPN's Surprise Offseason Standout?

Donald Parham, Jr.,'s performance made him ESPN's Lindsay Thiry's pick for Chargers biggest surprise offseason standout

news

Who's Sports Illustrated's Pick for Most Underrated Charger in 2023?

Tight end Gerald Everett's production and skillset makes him Conor Orr's pick for Chargers most underrated player heading into 2023

news

Why J.C. Jackson's Rehab is Top Storyline of Chargers Offseason

The Bolts cornerback's road to recovery was Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano's pick for what the team learned this offseason

news

How Quentin Johnston Made a Strong Early Impression on Bolts

ESPN's Lindsay Thiry highlighted the Chargers first-round pick's playmaking ability in his first offseason program

news

Where Are Bosa, Mack Among NFL's Best Pass Rushing Tandems?

The Bolts pass rushing duo received high praise in rankings by Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report

news

Who is Pro Football Focus' No. 1 Safety in the NFL?

See which Chargers player received high praise from Pro Football Focus in their safety position rankings

news

Where are the Bolts in ESPN's 'Core Player' Rankings?

ESPN's Seth Walder chose each team's five best players and ranked them from Nos. 1 to 32

news

Here's Why Dan Fouts 'Thinks the World' of Justin Herbert

The Chargers Hall of Famer recently connected with the Bolts current starting quarterback

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising