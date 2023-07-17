Bolts Land at No. 2 in Ranking of Top NFL Offensive Trios

The Bolts plethora of offensive weapons speak for themselves and clearly stack up among the league's best entering 2023.
And they have the potential to get even better this season.
CBS Sports' Garrett Podell recently compiled his rankings of the top offensive trios entering 2023 that included one running back and two wide receivers, with the Bolts coming in near the top at No. 2.
Podell believes that with a dynamic running back that can do it all in Austin Ekeler, the offense can reach another level in 2023 and is one of the major reasons why the Chargers trio is among the NFL's best.
Podell wrote:
He also showcased historic versatility as his 107 catches led all running backs in 2022 and rank as tied for the second-most ever in a single season by a running back in NFL history. Only Christian McCaffrey hauled in more passes as a running back when he totaled 116 receptions in 2019, his season with over 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards while on the Carolina Panthers. Ekeler served as the heartbeat of the Chargers offense under now-fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, and with the hiring of Kellen Moore, the Dallas Cowboys offensive play-caller from 2019-2022, as the new Los Angeles OC, his game could soar to new heights in a critical, contract year in 2023.
Ekeler is the league leader in touchdowns scored over the last two seasons and is coming off another monster year with a career-high in yards from scrimmage in 2022 with 1,637.
Ekeler was joined by wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, each of whom provide a variety of skillsets and are coming off impressive seasons despite missing some time.
Allen racked up 66 receptions 752 receiving yards in just 10 games last season and was dominant in the final stretch of the season.
Podell wrote:
Allen saw his five-year Pro Bowl streak end in 2022 after missing seven of the first nine games of the 2022 season, putting a dent in his overall numbers. However, he finished the year by playing in every game from Week 11-18 and he did so in dominant fashion: Allen led the league with 60 catches while ranking fifth in receiving yards (675) and tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns (four) in that span. According to PFF, Allen had 66 catches without a drop in 2022, the most without a dropped pass in the entire NFL last season.
The final piece of the offensive trio was Williams, who provides quite a 1-2 punch at the receiver position.
Williams continued to show how much of a big-play threat he is for the Chargers offense, both down the field and fighting for contested balls. He rounds out the group, as his unique skillset gives the Bolts something not many offenses around the NFL has entering 2023.
The trio of Ekeler, Allen and Williams has provided a little bit of everything on the Bolts offense to make it one of the league's best, and Podell believes that the potential is still there for the group to get even better in 2023.
Podell wrote of Williams:
[He's] a physical specimen who caught 57.7 percent of his contested target (tied for 16th among 90 qualified wide receivers per PFF) while recording 1.5 percent drop rate (tied for the 10th-lowest among wide receiver in 2022 per PFF). Ekeler's historic production and Allen's consistent greatness paired with the oozing potential of Williams has the Chargers on the cusp of the top spot for the best offensive supporting cast in the NFL.
